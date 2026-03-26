Algonquin College profs produce curling events for Winter Olympics

While many dream of making it to the Olympics for sport, television and streaming video professors Matthew McCooeye and Michelle Young's dreams were behind the camera

Broadcasting – Television and Streaming Video alumna and faculty member Michelle Young, pictured at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

Michelle Young, a professor in Algonquin College’s television and streaming program, braved the mountain region of Cortina d’Ampezzo to document the sport known as “chess on ice”: curling.

“Working at the Olympics is a goal I’ve had for a long time, so realizing that was super rewarding,” said Young, an alumna of the very program she now teaches in.

Young is continuing to show her students in the television and streaming video program the endless, non-stereotypical job opportunities their career has to offer.

Her job at the Olympics was an enhanced video server operator, specifically as a multi-clips feed operator for curling, mixed doubles and team events. She provided footage outside of the main broadcast that could be used later.

As an educator, Young frequently relates her experiences to how she can improve learning for her students.

“I think just letting students know that making connections in this industry is what will take you further. It’s what led me to this opportunity,” she said.

“Being professional, dependable, and above all else, a good person is what will ultimately set you apart and make people remember you.”

Television and streaming video professor Matthew McCooeye is no stranger to documenting the Olympic Games. In addition to working at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games on curling coverage, McCooeye has worked at four previous Olympics.

He noticed something different at the recent Winter Olympics.

“There were at least 10 graduates of the broadcasting-television and streaming video program working in Milano Cortina, working at both the curling and hockey Olympic venues,” said McCooeye. “I’m proud to work on the same productions as the students I taught.”

Broadcasting experts working behind the scenes at Olympic Games put in long, demanding hours, but the effort is priceless, said McCooeye.

“It’s a lot of work, and a lot of hours, but it’s all worthwhile,” he said, “I worked on curling throughout the Games — there were great games, controversy and a Canadian gold medal. There were no boring days!”