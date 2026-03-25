News briefs: Arrest made in fatal school crossing guard hit-and-run

Top stories in your community and around the world as noted by Algonquin Times journalists​

Local

Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa police have arrested a 19-year-old man following a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a school crossing guard near a Barrhaven elementary school.

The arrest was made on Tuesday. The crossing guard has been identified as Peter Clark. He was struck by a pickup truck around 8:20 a.m on Monday while on duty at Cedarview Road and Kennevale Drive, police said.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

National

CBC: An RCMP-led corruption investigation is underway at Calgary city hall, with at least one current and one former Calgary city councillor being subjected to search warrants executed last week.

During the warrants, Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot’s cellphone was seized, as well as a warrant being executed for property belonging to former Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu. Both are noted as being cooperative in the investigation.

“No charges have been laid, and I look forward to a swift conclusion of this investigation,” said Chu’s lawyer, Shamsher Kothari, in a written statement.

International

CBC: A record-breaking heat dome is expanding to cover nearly the entire U.S. Weather historians say the dome has surpassed statewide records in 14 states.

The heat dome will leave Flagstaff, Ariz., with 11 to 12 days of temperatures higher than the city’s previous March record. On Friday, a group of international climate scientists determined that the national record heat was “virtually impossible” and approximately 800 times more likely due to climate change.

The heat dome will move on by late next week, meteorologist Jeff Masters of Yale Climate Connections said. “We just have to give it time.”