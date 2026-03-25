Islam Awareness Week builds bridges with communities

Photo: Omran Amin, Emeka Okwechime and Abelkareem Roustom animate the “Tawhid” booth, explaining the concept of the oneness of God in Islam. Photo credit

What do calligraphy, hijabs, Qur’ans, painting and dialogue have in common? They were all part of Islam Awareness Week (IAW), organized at Algonquin College by the Muslim Alliance Association on March 16 and 17 in the Student Commons.

Tawfik Mohammadpur, co-president of the alliance and a first-year cybersecurity student, explained that the main goal of the event was to bring communities together while also addressing some of the challenges faced by Muslim students on campus.

He noted that the event provided a space to discuss solutions, adding, “we did not previously have a prayer space. Now, we have one in the Spiritual Centre, and for Friday prayers, we gather in the gym next to Tim Hortons.”

Running annually since 2023, the event aims to answer questions about Islam, celebrate its teachings and foster dialogue across the campus community.

Event coordinator Shahd Alnashed, a decorating program graduate, freelance media professional and filmmaker, emphasized that the week was an opportunity to showcase Islam as a religion of tolerance and peace while highlighting its rich artistic and cultural traditions.

The two-day celebration featured informative booths including Discover Islam, Tawheed, the Prophet Muhammad and Ramadan.

Ilyass Mohammed, a general business student and co-organizer, said that IAW was intended to promote a positive image of Islam and explain some of its core pillars, particularly prayer and Ramadan. He acknowledged that while praying five times a day and fasting during Ramadan may seem daunting to some, these practices are primarily about spiritual elevation through meditation and direct communication with the Creator.

Participants actively engaged with the displays and activities, which included the hijab try-on experience, calligraphy workshops and collaborative painting projects. The interactive sessions fostered creativity, cultural exchange, and meaningful dialogue, providing students with the opportunity to learn about Islamic culture while addressing common misconceptions.

The artistic and cultural dimensions of Islam were especially prominent.

Fatime Limane Mahamat, a psychology student at the University of Ottawa, said painting served as “a moment of peace and a common bridge between people, regardless of their faith or background,” and described it as “a celebration of culture and artistic expression, and a reminder of how beautiful humanity can be.”

Similarly, Mauhiba Mollah, a graphic design student, observed that “Islam is also a religion of art, and painting is one of the most beautiful ways to interact with other cultures. It creates a moment of unity and peace.”

Arabic calligraphy drew considerable interest among visitors.

Iman Joubran, an information technology student, led a calligraphy booth, guiding students as they wrote their names in Arabic for the first time. She explained that Arabic calligraphy is “so beautiful that it is celebrated all over the world. It is one of the finest expressions of Arab and Islamic cultures. The Qur’an, written in Arabic, has contributed to the spread of both the language and Islam. Through its artistic lettering, Arabic has become a celebrated medium, carrying and spreading the core messages of Islam to the world.”

The hijab try-on station also attracted many students curious about the Islamic dress code.

Olivia Norlock, a first-year psychology student at uOttawa who converted to Islam in 2025, explained that many people mistakenly view the hijab as a symbol of male oppression, but for her, it is “simply a part of a Muslim woman’s identity. I see the hijab as a blessing and a part of who I am. Wearing it allows me to carry Islam with me wherever I go.”

Norlock also shared her journey to Islam, noting that volunteer work with newcomers, particularly Muslim families, inspired her exploration of the religion.

She said, “Allah guided me to His path, and I then began learning about this religion, the Prophet, and the miracles of the Qur’an. I am proud to be part of the Muslim community.”

The week also encouraged interfaith dialogue. Co-organizers engaged in a friendly discussion with non-Muslims who came to learn more about Islam and its core messages.

Jonathan Adminmi, a business marketing student, explained that as a Christian, he has always been curious about Islam and hoped the event would answer some of his questions. He noted that Christians and Muslims worship the same God, but he wanted to understand the new theological perspectives that Islam offers. Through his discussions with other students, he realized that the two religions are closely related.

Adminmi said if there was one word emphasized during the discussions, it was “peace.”

“The event is an opportunity to build bridges between communities and reiterate a collective call for harmony during difficult times,” Adminmi said.

For next year, organizers hope to host an even larger event that builds on the same platform for learning, reflection, and connection.

“We will continue our work to serve Muslim students, but also foster a culture of understanding and welcome among students from diverse backgrounds,” Alnashed said.