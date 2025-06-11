Moose Hide Campaign is trying to end violence one pin at a time

The Moose Hide Campaign is an Indigenous-led grassroots initiative to end violence against women and children across Canada. It was started in British Columbia, along a stretch of Highway 16, known as the Highway of Tears because of the high number of disappearances that have occurred along it.

The Moose Hide Campaign was started by Raven Lacerte from Lake Babine First Nation and her father, Paul Lacerte from Carrier First Nation. They sell pins made of moose hide on the campaign’s official website.

On May 15, in the AC hub at Algonquin College, the Mamidosewin Centre and Project Lighthouse got together to encourage students to write letters to their member of Parliament. Moose hide pins were set out for students to wear, with the hopes of raising awareness of, and putting a stop to, violence against women and children.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence and violence against children happens everywhere,” said Summer Wabasse, the event coordinator for the Mamidosewin Centre. “It can happen here at the college, and I’m sure that some of our students are affected by this issue. And it’s lovely to be able to stand with them, and show them that we care and that there are resources available for them.”

According to Statistics Canada, one in three women have reported experiencing violence in their lifetime. The Moose Hide Campaign aims to raise awareness and empower people to end violence against women and children. Pins made from moose hide are worn as a symbol of solidarity and empowerment on this day.

Red Dress Day, which happened on May 5, is another movement designed to raise awareness of violence against women and children. Red dresses are hung on May 5 due to the belief among some First Nations tribes that the spirits of the deceased can only see the colour red.

“So we did recognize Red Dress Day here at the college by putting red dresses all around campus that displayed facts about Red Dress Day and about different women who have been impacted,” said Wabasse. “The two events are very inherently tied together, just with missing and murdered indigenous women, a lot of those cases are caused by domestic violence.”

Wabasse emphasized the significance of the Moose Hide Campaign, highlighting its impact and the vital message it aims to share.

“I think the Moose Hide Campaign Day is great,” said Wabasse. “I mean, it’s a nationwide campaign. So this is what we do here during the summer for Algonquin College because it falls every year on May 15. But nationwide, they have these huge marches with thousands of people, and there are a bunch of different campus partners like us all over Canada. So it’s definitely a far reach considering how new the campaign is.”