Merivale Mall Christmas craft show brings holiday cheer

Christmas joy is spreading throughout the neighbourhood, as 80 local vendors bring cheer to Merivale Mall
Hau Ting Ng
Photos: Hau Ting Ng
November 26, 2025
Revised: November 26, 2025 12:39pm
Photo: Hau Ting Ng
Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves brought festive joy to people.

At a table adorned with soft pastel plushies, crocheted by hand and carefully arranged in neat baskets, vendor Amanda Cayen conversed with passing shoppers inside Merivale Mall, showing the warmth and creativity of the Holly Jolly Christmas craft show.

The Nepean Day Market presented the Christmas craft show on Saturday, with local vendors on site sold items such as soap, candles, crochet and more.

Pam Smith, the organizer of the craft show, said that the Nepean Day Market has always been a big fan of supporting local businesses.

“I think it’s very important to support your community and your city and your country,” Smith said. “It’s a wonderful idea to let people purchase Christmas crafts locally.”

The Nepean Day Market will return on Dec. 13 for its second Deck the Halls Christmas craft show at Merivale Mall, offering a similar mix of local makers and festive goods. Smith noted that the December date typically draws bigger crowds because it’s much closer to Christmas.

“There’s a lot of good energy and good people and fantastic craftsmanship,” Smith said.

Pam Smith said that they have always been big fans of supporting local businesses.
Pam Smith said that they have always been big fans of supporting local businesses. Photo credit: Hau Ting Ng

Cayen has come to the craft show a couple of years in a row.

“I don’t usually get out of the house too much, so I get to meet lots of new people that I wouldn’t normally, and show them what I can make. It’s nice to meet new people,” Cayen said.

“It’s nice to see that people are interested in what I want to create and like.”

Amanda Cayen, a vendor who has come to the craft show a couple of years in a row, sells crocheted plushies.
Amanda Cayen, a vendor who sells crocheted plushies. Photo credit: Hau Ting Ng

Local markets offer a space for people to connect, share small joys and talk to one another. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves added to the festive mood, bringing pockets of laughter as families wandered between tables.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves added to the festive mood
Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves brought festive joy to people. Photo credit: Hau Ting Ng

Nova Stables, who has visited the market several times in past years, said she enjoys coming back.

“It’s just fun to be here,” Stables said. She bought Christmas presents for her girlfriend this year, supporting local vendors while joining in the holiday spirit.

“I bought a couple of things and they look really cool. I love how more local handmade markets are popping up in Ottawa.”

Shoppers browse tables of local makers at Merivale Mall during the Holly Jolly Christmas craft show.
Shoppers browse tables of local makers at Merivale Mall during the Holly Jolly Christmas craft show. Photo credit: Hau Ting Ng
Hau Ting Ng

