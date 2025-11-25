Firefighting students are putting their best foot forward in upcoming boot drive

Firefighting students are preparing for their fourth annual boot drive
Mitchell Ansell
Photos: Mitchell Ansell
November 25, 2025
Revised: November 25, 2025 2:51pm
Photo: Mitchell Ansell
Pre-firefighting student Issaac Molnar.

If you see firefighters fully suited in bunker gear on campus this week, don’t panic. It’s the pre-service firefighting students conducting their annual boot drive.

The boot drive raises money for the Students’ Association Food Cupboard.

Pre-service firefighting students will be suited up in their full bunker gear with large firefighting boots in hand to collect donations all over campus.

Cheryl Hardwick, the head instructor of the pre-service firefighting and training program, is the mastermind behind this fundraiser.

“We used to have some students do some winter volunteering, and it became apparent that food insecurity was one of the most common problems with students. It’s expensive to go to school, so we added the boot drive as a pre-Christmas feel-good event,” she said.

The students are also excited to get started with the fundraiser. Pre-firefighting students Oliver Lea, Joe Power and Max von Althen expressed their enthusiasm for the fundraising initiative.

Pre-firefighting students Oliver Lea (left) Joe Power (middle) Max von Althen (right)
Pre-firefighting students Oliver Lea (left) Joe Power (middle) Max von Althen (right). Photo credit: Mitchell Ansell

“It’s a great way to get out into the community and help in any way we can and make some connections,” said Lea.

“I think it’s a super honourable thing and we love charities,” said Power.

The platoons of students have a friendly competition to see who can bring in the most donations. There are four platoons: A,B,C and D.

“Usually, the winning platoon gets doughnuts as a prize,” said Hardwick.

Lea, Power and von Althen are all in platoon B, and they are ready to take home the win and the doughnuts.

“It’s good we have a little inner squad competition going. Platoon B is going to take home the win this year,” said von Althen.

The pre-firefighting students are equally excited to show off their bunker gear to the campus after training vigorously with it in P-building for months.

“Anytime we get to wear the gear it is a privilege,” said Lea.

“We have fresh new name tags on our helmets just for this,” said von Althen.

The boot drive is happening from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. each day between Nov. 26 and Nov. 28.

Featured Hero | Featured Story | Home Feature | Home Hero | News

Mitchell Ansell

See more articles by
Mitchell Ansell
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.