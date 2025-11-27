Music meets nature at Rock the Wild in Meridian Theatres

Juno Award winner TALK and a lineup of local musicians brought stories, songs and support for Outdoor Play on Nov. 7

Connor Riddel delivers an electrifying performance alongside Amos the Transparent during the Rock the Wild benefit concert.

The sound of guitars and cheering filled Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe on Nov. 7 as Rock the Wild brought together Ottawa musicians and fans for a night of music with a purpose.

The show, organized in partnership with Outdoor Play, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of reconnecting with nature and providing youth with creative outlets outside the classroom.

Outdoor Play offers forest and nature-school programs, field trips and day camps across Ottawa, focusing on children’s mental health and fostering a connection with the outdoors.

For Ottawa singer-songwriter and Juno Award Winner TALK, headlining the event was more than just another show. The Algonquin College alumnus, known offstage as Nick Durocher, said the message behind Rock the Wild hit close to home.

“I was a pretty shitty student, so I feel like if I had this outlet, I would’ve taken advantage of it,” Durocher said. “I went camping a lot and had a lot of friends who spent time outdoors. It’s pretty much the same thing, and I loved it.”





The evening was hosted by comedian Elvira Kurt and featured performances by TALK, Amos the Transparent, Paesler, Jonathan Chandler, Emma Lamontagne and Julia Rita. The lineup brought together a mix of indie rock, folk and singer-songwriter talent, keeping the theatre lively throughout the night.

The crowd matched the energy with families, students and longtime fans clapping along to original songs. Between sets, organizers spoke about Outdoor Play’s work in the community and how events like Rock the Wild help fund programs that encourage active, outdoor lifestyles.





The organizers had been looking for a cause to support, focusing on two key areas: children and neurodiversity. For event organizer Cindy Beauchamp, Outdoor Play’s mission made it a natural fit for the concert.

“I visited forest schools and I was sold. The programs really matched the needs of the children,” Beauchamp said.





Beauchamp added that raising awareness is only part of the goal, and the other is making sure the funds actually reach the programs that need them most.

After her set, Lamontagne stressed the importance of music bringing people together for a greater cause.

“It’s my favourite thing in the world, because at the end of the day, music is a universal language,” Lamontagne said. “I’m neurodivergent, so I could’ve used something like this. Music became a safe space for me, and to be able to support this cause through what I do, yes, absolutely.”





Michael Lalonde, a fan in attendance, said that sense of connection is what makes smaller, cause-driven events like this one so important.

“A lot of younger people aren’t enjoying the outdoors like they used to,” Lalonde said. “When you attach music to a charity or a greater cause, you get way more people that actually come out.”





When the lights came back on, Rock the Wild had done exactly what it set out to do: bring people together through music, community and a shared cause.