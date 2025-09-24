Men’s soccer Wolves have howling victory over the Lakehead Thunderwolves

New talent shines as the Wolves ease their way into a 12-0 victory

Azeez Al-Hammood moves the ball towards the goal at the Z-building field against the Thunderwolves.

The Algonquin Wolves men’s soccer team crushed the Lakehead Thunderwolves 12-0 on Sept. 20 at the Z-building field, continuing their undefeated streak.

Spurred on by their assistant coach Kieran Spring, the Wolves clinched their sixth victory of the season while head coach Angus Wong cheered from the bleachers.

“The head coach is expecting a baby later on,” said Spring. “So, this was just a practice in case he’s not able to make it (to a game) because of the birth of his son. It’s a different role, different perspective, different way to prepare, and I had lots of fun.

“It’s been a great start to the season, there’s been a mix of competition, some quality teams and some that are a little bit less quality. But it’s about making sure our standards are high. Getting the three points every game is the goal, and it’s absolutely great to be 6-0.”

The Thunderwolves entered the second half with only 10 players due to injuries.

“Obviously it’s tough for them like it is tough for any team when you play two games in 18 hours,” said Spring. “They were trying to sit back and absorb pressure to limit some of the damage, so yeah, I feel for them.”

The Wolves also showcased some new talent, with Azeez Al-Hammood, a rookie from Gloucester High School, scoring his first hat trick of the season.

“I’m looking forward to more goals this season,” said Al-Hammood. “This team is pretty good, we’ve played six games, probably scored 40 goals and only conceded two. We’re going to do the run and have a good track record this season.

“I’m very proud of what I did today, and a big thanks to the team. It’s not a one-player thing, it’s a whole-team thing, so thank you.”

The Wolves weren’t without their own injuries. After scoring his first goal, rookie Alton Gaspard twisted his ankle, sidelining him for the rest of the game.

“I was trying to do a move. I was dropping my shoulder and in that moment, I rolled my ankle. I don’t think it’s anything serious and I should be good in the next couple of weeks,” said Gaspard.