Women’s Wolves soccer squad wins 2-0 against Lakehead Thunderwolves

The women's soccer team keeps a clean sheet, dominating the Thunderwolves and continuing their victory streak

The Wolves attempt a header at the Z-building field against the Thunderwolves.

The Algonquin Wolves women’s soccer team kept a clean sheet against the Lakehead Thunderwolves, winning 2-0 on Sept. 20 at the Z-building field and continuing their undefeated streak.

“We’re 5-0. We’re off to a pretty good start, so pretty happy with that,” said Basil Philips, head coach for the Wolves.

Despite the early success of the team, Philips said he’s keeping his eyes on the future.

“We just want to keep improving,” said Philips. “This is just the midpoint of the season, so we’re just working our way through towards the end goal. The end goal is the victory, so we are looking at the end of the season and continuing on that pathway.”

Players echoed Philips’ enthusiasm about their victories.

“It feels amazing to go 5-0,” said Alex Aubin, who scored both of the Wolves’ goals. “That was our goal, to go 5-0, and hopefully we will go at least 10-0.”

“We keep doing what we are doing,” said Aubin when asked how they will achieve a 10-0 winning streak. “We’re really working on keeping our composure when we are up, (to) keep focusing and don’t switch anything up.”

“Just keep the pack mentality,” said the Wolves’ Mallory Armstrong. “We’re a team, we’re a family. If we just keep up our strong game, I think we can definitely go pretty far.”

The Wolves dominated the game, playing most of the time in the Thunderwolves’ half.

“We were just staying patient,” said Philips. “They were playing the ball around the back like we knew they would, but they didn’t have much threat going forward. So we were just patient and looking to turn over the ball, and once we took possession we attacked.”

“I think we played really well offensively,” said Armstrong. “We kept the high press against them, kept getting them to move the ball back-and-forth, which is what our goal was today.”