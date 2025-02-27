Men’s basketball: Wolves’ season stopped short by top-ranked Humber in quarter-finals

Simon Desta looks to create a shot against Malik Grant of the Humber Hawks on Feb. 23 at the Humber Athletic Centre

The Algonquin Wolves men’s basketball season ended with a 98-67 defeat in the OCAA quarter-finals against the undefeated Humber Hawks on Feb. 23 at the Humber Athletic Centre.

After defeating the Niagara Knights in the opening round, the Wolves faced a tough challenge against the No.1 ranked Hawks. The Wolves kept pace early, finding second-chance opportunities and standing tall on defence.

The score was 7-7 with six minutes left in the first quarter when the Hawks began to take control. The Wolves found themselves in foul trouble, being called for nine fouls, which led to 15 free throws for Humber and a 28-11 deficit after the opening frame.

“The referees took us out of the game in the first quarter. It was unfortunate. The first quarter set the tone. They went to the line 15 times, which dictated the rest of the game,” said Wolves head coach Trevor Costello.

The second quarter was more competitive, with the Wolves bringing added intensity, led by Simon Desta, who scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the frame. The Hawks maintained their advantage, taking an 18-point lead into halftime.

The Wolves came out of the locker room with renewed energy, taking advantage of Ted Braden’s size in the paint. They cut the deficit to 13 points one minute into the half, but the Hawks responded with a run of their own, extending the lead back to 20 points.

Both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the game, but the Wolves couldn’t overcome their slow start. Turnovers proved costly with the Wolves committing 24, leading to 25 points for the Hawks.

“The result is not what I expected. I honestly thought we could come here and get the game down to the last minute, where the last possession wins it. So, it’s heartbreaking for me,” said Costello.

The Wolves struggled to contain CCAA Player of the Year Malik Grant, who scored a game-high 22 points. Every time the Wolves built momentum, Grant answered with a key shot.

Despite the loss, the season marked a resurgence for the Wolves program. A 12-6 regular season saw them host their first home playoff game since 2022. The team will look to build on this success next year.

“I’m going to lose guys that I’ve had great relationships with,” said Costello. “It’s like starting brand new next year with a bunch of new guys. I’m really going to miss the times we had together, but that’s coaching, and I’m ready for the challenge.”