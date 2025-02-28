Education, health care on the minds of college-area voters heading into provincial election

One thing was certain for voters heading to cast their ballots in the Feb. 27 provincial election: education and health care need to be a priority.

“I feel like (education) hasn’t gotten the priority that is needed from the provincial government. There isn’t a sense of urgency in making sure services and teachers are valued as much as they need to be, to be best equipped to help the young people to be ready for the world of the future,” said Patricia Chafe outside a voting location at Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School, just west of Algonquin College.

The college is in the provincial riding of Ottawa West-Nepean.

Ottawa has experienced strife in the education system, with three post-secondary institutions — University of Ottawa, Carleton University and Algonquin College — all seeing labour unrest over the last four years.

Algonquin College, as result of cuts in funding, has had to discontinue 37 programs at the Ottawa campus.

For Sean O’Kefe, this has had a direct impact on his education.

“I applied for a program that was supposed to start in the fall, and it’s one of the axed ones, so that’s completely gone. I’m kind of a little pissed about that,” said O’Kefe outside the voting location.

Current students are also concerned about education funding.

Eoghan O’Kelly, a Level 2 television broadcasting and video streaming student at Algonquin College, said the institution is “lacking.”

“I especially feel for international classmates of mine who pay much higher rates in tuition while experiencing these subpar standards,” said O’Kelly at the college campus.

The state of the provincial health-care system is also a hot topic for Ottawa West-Nepean residents.

“I am not really happy with how Doug Ford treated the entire health-care system… That is a big stickler for me. My mom is a registered nurse, so you know, that’s been a big thing with our family,” said O’Kefe.

Chafe said provincial health care needs attention.

“Health care is complicated, so I try to not be too judgemental, however, I do think there can be more progress being made than what is currently being made. So, I’m on the downside of being satisfied,” said Chafe.

Voters also cast their ballots while thinking about who would be a good MPP for the riding.

“We need someone progressive, it is important in this day and age,” said O’Kelly.

Added Chafe: “I truly believe we need to vote for the person who is going to be the best person to serve the community of Ottawa-Nepean.”

O’Kefe wants “someone who actually takes action” as MPP.

“I am tired of just being placated by words,” said O’Kefe. “I am tired of all the hot air and lip service that a lot of people give, or like the hypocrisy these days.”

O’Kefe stressed the importance of people voting for their political leaders.

“There won’t be any meaningful change unless people actually go out, put their feet on the ground, put in their vote,” said O’Kefe.

Election results from across the province will be posted on Election Ontario’s website.