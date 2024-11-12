Library program honours late faculty with Halloween fundraiser

The library and information technician program combines Halloween fun with heartfelt remembrance in their fundraiser honouring late faculty members

Joy turned to sorrow as the library and information technician program prepared to offer Natalie Megginson a full-time position. After years of dedicated part-time work, in 2018, Megginson was ready for a well-deserved promotion. Tragically, she passed away before the news could be shared. Less than a year later, another cherished faculty member, Mac Nason died, leaving voids in the program and in the hearts of those who knew them.

The library and information technician program held a Book or Treat fundraiser on Oct. 31 in the link between the Algonquin Woodroffe campus N and J-buildings. The event aimed to raise money for the program student awards, which honour former faculty members Megginson and Nason.

Students and staff, dressed in Halloween costumes, sold mystery books for $2 each. The cover of each book was concealed by paper but included teaser descriptions. The event also featured baked goods.

The small program, with only two full-time faculty members, relies on these fundraisers to continue offering the awards.

“The students have the opportunity to participate. We’re all asked to bring baked goods or books to donate,” said Brynn Durrant, a second-year LIT student. “But you don’t have to stand at the table or buy anything if you don’t want to.”

“We wanted to do something fun with it,” said Helena Merriam, coordinator of the LIT program.

The fundraiser is especially significant this year as the college has cancelled its annual awards ceremony, which celebrates students’ achievements and honours the memory of beloved instructors. The college did not respond to requests for comment on the reason for the cancellation.

“Mac’s son and daughter come to our awards ceremony and get to meet the students,” Merriam said. “It’s really meaningful.”

Nason, who worked in the program for 17 years, was known for his dedication and mentorship. His passing in 2019 left a profound impact on both students and faculty.

In previous years, the awards ceremony provided a platform to celebrate success and recognize achievements within the LIT program. The personal touch of having family members present the awards will be missed.

“We want to make sure that our colleagues are remembered and that our students feel supported,” said Merriam.