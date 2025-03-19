Israel ends ceasefire in Gaza with deadly airstrike

Top stories in your community and around the world by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV: The City of Ottawa collected 45,328 red light camera tickets in 2024, the fewest in five years.

Those 45,328 tickets were less than 2023’s 56,475 tickets and 2022’s 45,723. It was the fewest number of tickets since 2020, when the COVID-19-mandated quarantine meant fewer cars were on the road.

Of the most-ticketed intersections, Wellington Street at St. Patrick Street collected 3,000 tickets, while multiple King Edward Avenue lights issued considerable amounts.

In January 2025, almost 3,000 Ottawa drivers were made to pay the $325 fine.

National

Financial Post: New developments are surfacing regarding Hudson Bay closures after it asked courts to seek protection from creditors through the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act on March 7.

Founded in 1670, the historic company has been financially struggling in recent years. But with continued market pressures, changes in shopping habits and the ongoing trade war, the Canadian company says it’s facing “signfiicant challenges.”

Originally, Hudson’s Bay sought to simply restructure, but with no financial lifeline in sight, many are speculating that they will be forced to liquidate all products and property.

However, the order allowing Hudson’s Bay to begin its liquidation plan still remains with an Ontario court, while landlords and creditors like RioCan are demanding that the company pay its dues.

International

CBC News: More than 400 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday after Israeli airstrikes pommeled Gaza, forcibly terminating the two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of failing to release all Israeli hostages, while rejecting U.S.-led proposals for peace.

The strikes targeted various locations in Gaza at a time when many were observing Ramadan.

Rabiha Jamal, a mother in Gaza City, described it as a “night of hell,” striking while many were beginning to break their fast.

These strikes have been condemned by others, including Egypt, Turkey and Russia.