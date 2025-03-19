PR program marks 40 years with charity campaign for Rideauwood

The public relations program is running seven fundraising events while honouring its late founder, Claudine Wilson

Algonquin College public relations students launch the Hope on the Horizon campaign in the Algonquin Student Commons.

The Algonquin College public relations program is running a charity campaign called Hope on the Horizon to raise funds for the Rideauwood Addictions and Family Services. The campaign started in 1984 and is celebrating 40 remarkable years.

Pyper Waldroff, a public relations student, said this year’s campaign has a special meaning.

“We want to recognize the founder of the program, Claudine Wilson, and honour her because she is the reason why we’re all standing here today and being able to raise all this money for these amazing things,” said Waldroff.

Claudine Wilson taught advertising at Algonquin College before founding the public relations program in 1984. She worked for more than 30 years until her retirement in 2008. She passed away on Aug. 4, 2024.

Every year, public relations students organize a campaign to raise funds and awareness for local charities. The idea is to practise their PR skills while giving back to the community. Through this student-led event, they have raised nearly $600,000 for local charities since 1986.

“We can help people who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues by providing whatever we can to assist in recovery,” said Nicholas Gauthier-Barber, the campaign executive lead.

The campaign includes seven fundraising events held from March 14 to April 3. These events range from an afternoon tea and board game gathering to a thrift shop sale, culminating in an open mic and artist alley showcase.

This year’s campaign raises funds for Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services, a non-profit organization based in Ottawa which helps those facing mental health and addiction challenges.

Hope on the Horizon also offers a chance for alumni of the PR program to reconnect. The public relations students are organizing two events, ’80s Night and the Ruby Reception, to commemorate 40 years of community fundraising.

Lara Mills, professor of the public relations program, described the reason for the event.

“It is an opportunity for us to bring together current students and program alumni for a reunion, as well as a great chance for our current students to network with professionals in the industry and to honour our program’s founder,” said Mills.

“The project shines a light on how Ontario college programs contribute to the communities they serve in very, very tangible ways.”

The public relations team aims to raise $10,000 for Rideauwood’s important addiction and mental health initiatives and to expand the campaign by engaging more individuals through social media.

Felipe Higuera is the secretary for the Spring Clean for the Cause event team.

“Our main goal is to raise awareness,” said Higuera. “As long as people understand that this is a solution, we offer a way to receive support. That’s what matters most to us.”

Visit the campaign web page for more event information.