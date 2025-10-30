Fresh pack, same pride: Wolves reload for a new season

New roster, same intensity. The Wolves women’s basketball team is back on the court with fresh faces and familiar grit, and under head coach Jaime McLean, their hunger to win has never been stronger.

Algonquin Wolves head coach Jaime McLean speaks to his team during a timeout in an OCAA women’s basketball game at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

After graduating 11 players from last year’s Eastern Conference championship roster, the women’s basketball Wolves are reloading with a mix of rookies, transfers and returning veterans. For head coach Jaime McLean, the challenge isn’t just replacing talent, but redefining what Algonquin basketball looks like in 2025.

“We had a lot of new faces, new bodies this year,” McLean said. “The exciting part is some of the transfers and rookies we’ve got in are top-notch kids. The recruits and the athletes that made it through tryouts are all buying in right away to the culture we want, team-first mentality and caring about each other more than ourselves.”

The Wolves are off to a 0-5 start in the pre-season, though McLean said those results don’t reflect the team’s progress. The Wolves have purposely faced tough competition early, including exhibition games against teams in Montreal and a road trip to Buffalo to play two NCAA Division III programs and one NJCAA school, to set a high bar.

“We’re purposely playing those to see the level we need to get to,” McLean said. “We’re a young team, but the goal is to use those experiences to be ready for our home opener on Oct. 31 against Durham.”

New faces, familiar standards

The Wolves’ young roster brings energy and potential, but McLean acknowledged it requires a shift in his coaching approach.

“There is a change in the way I coach,” he said. “I’ve got to remind myself that we’re not building off last season or the one before that. We’ve got some returners who understand what was going on, but we’ve got to catch up the new people even faster.”

That focus on development will be key early in the season. McLean expects his team to hit its stride around mid-season with eyes set on another deep playoff run.

Leading that growth will be fifth-year guard Cianah Miller, a returning OCAA all-star and one of the few veterans from last year’s roster.

“Having somebody like Cianah with that kind of seniority and leadership is invaluable,” McLean said. “She’s been an all-star multiple times. She’s helping her new teammates fill those roles and setting the example for what Algonquin basketball is about.”

The Wolves will also rely on leadership from two familiar faces who’ve joined the coaching staff: Sydney Moore and Dasia McDonald, both former standout players for the program.

“Having Sid and Dasia jump into the coaching staff is so critical,” McLean said. “They have the respect of the athletes right away. The girls that transferred in know them, the rookies watched them play last year, they understand the quality of player and person they are. It’s huge for maintaining our culture.”

Transfers and rookies making an impact

Among the new additions, McLean pointed to fifth-year transfer Taryn Mitchell from Niagara College as a key piece who will help bridge the gap between the returning veterans and younger players.

“She’s going to be really exciting for people to watch this season,” McLean said.

McLean also mentioned that several second-year players who saw limited minutes last year have taken noticeable steps forward, proving the value of last season’s experience competing against a veteran lineup.

Playing with pride, not pressure

Despite the roster overhaul, Algonquin remains a team to beat in the OCAA East — a status that comes with both pride and expectation.

“We’ve had a target on our back for three seasons now,” McLean said. “But with everyone seeing our new roster, they’re saying, ‘Now’s our chance to get Algonquin.’ That target has just gotten even bigger.”

Rather than shy away from that spotlight, McLean said the focus is on embracing it as motivation. The Wolves have brought in a mental performance consultant to help players view the challenge as pride, not pressure.

“We’re trying to push the mentality of taking pride in what we’re doing rather than taking on the pressure,” he said. “We’re a young team, we’ll make mistakes. But if we keep playing with pride and no fear, we’ll find success.”