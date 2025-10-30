Wolves women’s soccer team loses in OCAA quarter-final

A heartbreaking loss means it's the end of the season, but the friendships will continue forever

Alex Aubin catches a pass to attack the goal against the Humber Hawks at the Algonquin College sports field behind Z-building.

The Wolves women’s soccer team lost 2-0 against the Humber Hawks in the OCAA quarter-finals at the Algonquin College sports field on Oct. 18.

After a stellar season, the Wolves posted a heartbreaking loss, failing to move on to the OCAA semifinals. With tears streaming down their faces, the women walked off the field, some for the very last time.

“We ran into a good team that had a really good game,” said head coach Basil Phillips. “I’ve seen (the Hawks) play this year, and I think this is probably one of the best games that they’ve had, which you expect at this time in the season.

“I think we played a little hesitantly in the first half, picked it up in the second half, but we just couldn’t get that one goal that we needed. We just couldn’t get that connection in the final third to make that breakthrough.”

Despite the disappointing end, the team has made great memories and lifelong friendships.

“I think the whole season was a highlight,” said Phillips. “We had a very good, really good group, who just showed up every day, trained hard, put in the effort and bought into everything the coaches were giving.”

Phillips said a trip to Toronto in early October set the tone for the rest of the Wolves’ regular season.

“I think one of the big turning points in our year was the Seneca-Centenial weekend away, where we lost that one game, but we regrouped, recovered and came back to win the second game with a great effort. It was also a great accomplishment in the regular season, going 9-1,” said Phillips.

After playing their last game with the Wolves, goalie Paige King and captain Samantha Jones highlighted the positive aspects of the season.

“This season was very special, especially knowing that your last season is hard, but also motivating to (strive to) be better and to be accountable to everyone else,” said King.

“I (expletive) love every one of these girls. We’re a family and that’s not going to change next year. We will just be cheering them on from the sidelines. I’m going to be the Wolves’ biggest fan.”

Jones, who was sidelined for part of the season due to injuries, also reflected on the bonds the team formed.

“It was an absolute pleasure (playing with this team). There is so much talent with this team, such good chemistry on and off the field. We love to be around each other so it was a joy to come to practice everyday and just be around these girls,” said Jones.

Even though they didn’t go all the way this year, Phillips, King and Jones all agree that the Wolves will be a team to watch next year, with a strong group of returning players.