Bluesfest invests in Algonquin professor

Danielle Allard has found a way to combine her passion for music and teaching here at Algonquin College. On the evening of July 5, she performed in front of hundreds of people as part of Bluesfest at the Barney Danson Theatre.

Allard has been a professor at Algonquin College for over 10 years, teaching in a multitude of programs. Presently, she is teaching music industry and art for the School of Media & Design. She also taught Level 1 students of the public relations program last spring.

“I enjoyed performing the opening and closing [of the show], which was a new title track from my recent album, Invader, because we had built a lot of mystery around it. The way we went on stage separately and I wore the costume of the album and video series, people hadn’t had the chance to see it in person. The crowd was lovely,” said Allard.

Her instruments are the guitar and keyboard. Allard has three albums: Chameleon, Invader, Passing Notes and one single called “7 years.” She has a new album planned for February 2025. Her music can be found on Spotify, Bandcamp, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The pandemic opened a new world of virtual performances for Allard, and she now performs live three days a week.

Allard also uses Twitch, a livestream community that allows her to broadcast her performances over the internet. The community also brings artists together and they can exchange knowledge.

“I have learned how to play new instruments on this platform,” said Allard.

“She has fans from Europe, she needs to coordinate the time of her performances with their times at home,” commented Lois Caracas, a former public relations student of Allard’s.

The Patreon crowdfunding platform can also be a revenue stream. Subscribers to Allard’s Patreon pay five dollars a month and get access to many live performances.

“People spend hundreds of dollars to see a concert, but now they can spend just a small amount and get livestream performances right at home, and this helps support local artists,” said Allard.

Allard is a self-proclaimed “loop artist and dinosaur enthusiast.” A loop artist is someone who works with the repetition of specific words or sentences. This is reflected in her album Invader. Allard is an all-genre singer, as long as it feels right, she explains. Her songs are meant to bring people together, encourage vulnerability, compassion and enthusiastic affection.

Allard is a native of Carp, a small community near Ottawa. She won the Solo Artist of the Year award at the 2023 Capital Music Awards.

“I was also picked up for the Ottawa music program. If you call the City of Ottawa right now, and you are put on hold, there is a good chance you will hear my single ‘7 years‘,” said Allard.

She started writing at seven years old. Her family doctor had recommended she write to help with her anxiety, to avoid medication. She started writing in a journal every day.

“She is so knowledgeable, understanding, structured, patient and open to help her students,” said Markya Dorcilhomme, a level 2 student of public relations.