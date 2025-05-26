ARC kicks off the spring term with patio Trivia Night at the Wolves Den

Wolves Den staff are excited to begin the new term with the reopening of the outdoor patio for Algonquin College students

The Wolves Den reopened the doors to the patio for Algonquin College students this month, with patio trivia night kicking off the spring term.

The Wolves Den hosted trivia night on May 21 and there was a full turnout.

With the Observatory’s chairs up and doors closed for the spring term, the Wolves Den in the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre has students’ full attention as patio season begins.

Amanda Logan, a freelance trivia host who hosted her first trivia night at the college, was impressed by the large turnout.

“I’m very happy with it, we actually packed the place. We were full of teams, so I’m really happy with the turnout and making my first trivia night here at the college a fun one,” said Logan.

Logan is looking forward to coming back and hosting more fun events at the Wolves Den, including the next trivia night in July.

Danny Subia, a staff member at the restaurant, is hopeful that students will continue to come to the Wolves Den for events like trivia night.

“As much as it won’t be busy like the fall and winter semesters, I encourage everyone, including professors and other staff members, to come out and join in the festivities we are offering this semester during the summer with fun activities on the patio and inside the Wolves Den,” said Subia.

Sai Benedicto, manager at the Wolves Den, was one of the key influences on the decision to reopen the patio for staff and students.

Benedicto said the patio provides more space for the restaurant and gives students another option during nice weather.

The Wolves Den has a lot of plans to bring more people to the pub for events, food and drink and especially on the patio after reopening it on May 7.

Benedcito said the Wolves Den plans to host a karaoke night on the patio June 18 and promote new offers, such as happy hour on Fridays and discounted pizza.

Naomi Runstedtler, a film and media production student, participated in trivia night and was impressed with how many people came to the event.

“It was a fun time, and the host was interactive with everyone, even asked what questions we wanted repeated. There was this urge to win that was felt around the Den that even I felt myself so that made it more intense for my team,” said Runstedtler.