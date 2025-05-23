Campus Food Cupboard benefits from successful Thrift Store event

The Thrift Store concluded on a great note, with the Food Cupboard appreciative of all the support and donations

The Students' Association Thrift Store happened in E-building on May 20 and 21.

The Students’ Association’s Thrift Store received positive feedback and was well-received by students, making it a standout event and initiative.

Food Cupboard coordinator Abby Muir, who organized the event and coordinated donations, was impressed with the turnout.

“So far, it’s been a success,” said Muir as she oversaw the event on May 20. “It’s kinda been a rush. It’s been busy, which is great. I am just so glad it all came together so well.”

Veronica Sanchez, a Students’ Association events assistant, and Akhilesh Narotra, a Food Cupboard assistant, played vital supporting roles in ensuring the success of the Thrift Store, working behind the scenes supporting Muir.

“So many people have shown up, and the things people have donated are insane,” said Sanchez. “Like, have you seen the kitchenware? This stuff is worth over $50, and this is, once again, a give-what-you-can situation, so practically free. I am just so excited to be a part of this.”

Many shoppers, like Gil Skoll and Sarah Pulles, were impressed by the variety of affordable items.

“This event is so important and should absolutely be done more often,” said Skoll. “It is a great support for others. Look at everything I got, I am so glad we stopped by. I think it’s beautiful.”

“It has been a wonderful experience. Everyone is so nice, and it’s going to a great cause,” added Pulles.

SA staff will begin tallying the donations from the Thrift Store next week.

Muir is preparing to hold a thrift event once every semester. This means students will have regular opportunities to shop sustainably, find unique secondhand treasures and donate to the Food Cupboard.

To keep the momentum going, donation drop-offs will be scheduled ahead of each event, encouraging the campus community to participate by giving pre-loved clothing and accessories a second life.