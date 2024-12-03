Algonquin College celebrates touchdowns and U.S. Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving and American football go together like peanut butter and jelly

A photo of Algonquin College students enjoying themselves while waiting for their turkey orders

Algonquin College celebrated an All-American Thanksgiving at the Wolves Den on Nov. 28.

Starting at 11 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, the Wolves Den welcomed Algonquin College students to enjoy the Thanksgiving football match between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

The Wolves Den fully embraced the long-standing American tradition that is NFL on Thanksgiving Day, a tradition that has been happening for nearly a century.

While Algonquin College has hosted events for both Canadian and American Thanksgivings in the past, the All-American Thanksgiving At the Den is the first time the Wolves Den hosted a Thanksgiving-themed event.

Seanna Derouard, a bartender at the Wolves Den, said the Wolves Den was excited to host the event.

“We’ve done special events before, and we’re super excited for our Thanksgiving event. We’re looking forward to seeing all the fun and smiles,” said Derouard.

Joe St. Amand, kitchen manager at the Wolves Den, said the purpose of the event was to give back to the Algonquin College community.

“The community always shows up for the Wolves team, we got to give a little back,” said St. Amand.

To promote the event, the Wolves Den released a specialty menu catered specifically for the event. A turkey dinner, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli and stuffing, was served as the entrée for $14.99. The Wolves Den also had a special offer where guests could enjoy $3 off chicken wings or nachos.

“Our chef thought it would be a cool idea to do a turkey dinner. We’re a sports bar, football is on the TV and it’s also Thanksgiving. It just made a lot of sense,” said St. Amand. “It’s not a football game without wings and nachos, so we also decided to do a promo on those items.”

Sebastien O’Connor, a second-year police foundations student, said the food service at the event was great.

“Honestly, the turkey dinner was pretty good, especially considering the price. The mashed potatoes and stuffing were also pretty solid,” said O’Connor. “I’m more than sure that the nachos and wings were also great.”

The Wolves Den hosted a raffle during the event, where each attendee received a ticket with the purchase of a menu item. The winner received a Josh Allen jersey.