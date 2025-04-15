Algonquin College alumna among the victims of Dominican Republic nightclub collapse

“She could alway make you smile and feel loved and appreciated. Her presence when she entered the room was mesmerizing,” said friend Merissa May about Sheila Berroa.

Sheila Berroa, an Algonquin College alumna, died in the nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic on April 8.

Berroa was one of the 231 people who lost their lives in the incident, according to the latest reports from health officials in the Caribbean country.

The 24-year-old woman attended Algonquin College’s business management and entrepreneurship program between 2018 and 2020.

Berroa worked as a manager at the Planet Fitness on Merivale Road in Ottawa before she went back to the Dominican Republic in March due to her work visa expiring, according to Merissa May, a close friend.

“She had so much potential. Her work ethic and her positive attitude and outlook on life was one of a kind,” said May.

The former student was in the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo early on April 8 when the club’s concrete roof collapsed.

The death toll last reported on April 15 was 231 people. There were 189 people who were rescued alive from the rubble, according to officials.

May said Berroa would have still been alive had it not been for her visa issues.

“She could always make you smile and feel loved and appreciated. Her presence when she entered the room was mesmerizing,” said May.

“She was such a kind soul and we lost her too soon.”