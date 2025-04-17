Coaches watching if Algonquin College’s academic cuts impact varsity programs

With Algonquin College suspending programs for the 2025-2026 academic year due to financial reasons, how does it affect the Wolves' teams?

Everton Senior coaches the Wolves women's volleyball team on Jan. 24 at the Jack Doyle Athletic and Recreation Centre.

Some Algonquin College varsity coaches worry program suspensions and caps on international students could impact their teams.

The Algonquin Students’ Association pays for the varsity sports at Algonquin College, which is a separate budget from Algonquin College itself.

“We don’t know how Algonquin College’s program cuts will impact enrolment in 2025-26 and beyond, and we can’t project their potential impact on Students’ Association finances. However, we don’t anticipate an impact on our varsity teams’ ability to operate in the foreseeable future,” said Chris Lackner, a spokesman with the Students’ Association.

The college has announced several program suspensions in response to budget challenges.

On Jan. 10, Algonquin College announced its plan to shut down its Perth campus, citing “unprecedented financial challenges.”

On Feb. 24, Algonquin College’s board of governors announced that it will suspend 41 programs for the 2025-2026 academic year.

On top of that, the college is registering fewer international students because of policy decisions by the federal and provincial governments impacting all colleges in Ontario.

Some of the programs being cut can bring uncertainty, but Dan Gauthier, head coach of the Wolves women’s rugby 7s team, thinks that the campus closure may help some players in his program.

Since the team is based at the Ottawa campus, the closure of the Perth “might help our rugby program as some of the student-athletes that took courses at that campus will now be brought into the fold here at the Ottawa campus, making it easier for them to participate,” Gauthier said.

“We have dealt with budget cuts in the past and have always enjoyed tremendous support and resources from the Student Association and Athletics. I expect that they will do everything humanly possible to keep us as well supported as we have in the past,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier knows that the rugby program will save money from hosting a tournament, which saves travel costs.

Basil Phillips, head coach of the women’s soccer team, thinks the cuts won’t affect his team as much as others.

“I think anytime there are cuts, there will be some kind of trickle-down effect. I am not sure if the programs being cut will have a significant effect as players have been leaning more towards the two-to-four-year programs, which don’t seem to be the programs being cut,” Phillips said.

However, Phillips acknowledges that fewer students coming into the college means less funding.

“Less revenue does come with the worry of less funding for sports. We have been assured of the college’s support moving forward, but the situation does make you think and have a bit of worry. Hopefully, there will not be any negative impact for varsity soccer,” Phillips said.

Everton Senior, the head coach of the women’s volleyball team, believes he will see the impact of the cuts and less funding during next season.

“I haven’t seen any effect to our volleyball program as a result of the cuts. We may know more after the commencement of the fall semester. I am hopeful that our budget will remain the same next season, but we may see some cutbacks for the following year,” Senior said.

The Students’ Association expects its varsity sports program will continue to attract talent.

“We expect the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre, our stellar Algonquin Wolves’ coaching staff, and our track record for varsity success to continue to be recruitment draws,” Lackner said.

“The Algonquin Wolves’ teams are coming off a highly successful varsity season, including our men’s soccer team winning silver medals at both the provincial and national championships and our women’s basketball team winning a bronze medal after its third-straight undefeated regular season. We are proud of our track record for varsity excellence and expect it will continue to draw talented student-athletes.”