Wolves soccer teams turn home opener into scoring frenzy

The teams made their presence known in matches against Fleming

Twenty Goals. Two wins. One dominant home opener on the pitch.

The Algonquin Wolves women’s soccer team beat the Fleming Phoenix 11-0, while the Wolves men’s soccer team beat the Phoenix 9-1 on Sept. 19 at the Algonquin College sports field.

“I think this victory is really what we needed to kick off the new season,” said Zoe Kuchlein, a midfielder for the women’s team. “Especially since we have so many new rookies, I would say this stellar performance really helped show them what our team is capable of.”

A notable performance came from team captain Jasmine Young, who scored an astonishing four goals.

The women’s team controlled the match until the 90th minute, outshooting the Phoenix 29-0.

The women’s victory was only the beginning of a dominant day for the Wolves. The men’s team looked to follow suit in the second half of the home-opener doubleheader.

“The vibe of the stadium was electric,” said Owen Pelc, a second-year goaltender for the men’s team. “It’s always great to have a lot of fans out for a home opener. You can feel it in the air as soon as you walk onto the pitch.”

Wolves forward Alessandro Vivolo scored five goals in the span of 31 minutes.

Riding off the energy of their first home game win, the Wolves look to carry that dedication and teamwork into the rest of the season.

“We’re doing well so far, but throughout the season we need to stay together. Even if we concede a goal or lose a game, we need to keep our heads up and keep on going,” said Dexter Great, a first-year left winger for the Wolves men’s team.

With both teams starting the season on a high note, they aim to bring that momentum into their next away games.

The women’s team will return to action on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. against the Seneca Sting at Seneca’s home field, while the men’s team return on Sept. 26 at noon against the Durham Lords at Durham’s home field.

To find the full Algonquin Wolves varsity schedule, visit https://algonquinwolves.com/landing/index.