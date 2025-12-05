Wolves men’s basketball team puts a sting in Seneca

The Wolves closed the semester with a grounded, hard-working win where they saw their bench put together a performance to build off in a late-night win over Seneca
Gavin Oregan
Photos: Gavin Oregan
December 5, 2025
Revised: December 5, 2025 9:10am
Photo: Gavin Oregan
Algonquin Wolves guard Albert Opena dribbles the ball against Seneca on Nov. 28 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

The Algonquin Wolves walked off their home floor last Friday night carrying something they haven’t always had this semester: a sense of calm, earned confidence.

Their 76-64 win over the Seneca Sting wasn’t just their third victory of the season. It was the clearest picture yet of what this young roster can look like when the energy is right, the rotations click, and everyone shares the load.

“We played very good defence, our best of the season,” said forward Frank Thomas.

Algonquin Wolves guard Frank Thomas looks up during a stoppage in play against Seneca on Nov. 28 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.
Algonquin Wolves guard Frank Thomas looks up during a stoppage in play against Seneca on Nov. 28 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre. Photo credit: Gavin Oregan

In his most complete performance as a Wolf, Thomas came off the bench and delivered 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

“We knew their main guys and stuck to the game plan. Once we did that, everything opened up for us,” said Thomas.

It didn’t start beautifully. The Wolves spent most of the first quarter trading baskets, trying to settle in. But a late jumper from Gezim Pjetergjokaj pushed the Wolves ahead 17-16 after one, and from there, the game began to tilt their way.

The second quarter showed the version of the Wolves head coach Trevor Costello had been waiting to see. Centre Haven Holder grabbed everything near him, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Albert Opena attacked the rim and moved the ball with confidence. And the bench, often a question mark this season, stepped in and completely changed the tempo.

“We had a good week of practice, and we were ready,” Costello said. “Our depth really showed tonight. Gezim had his best game of the year, and Frank, that’s who he is. That’s what we expect from him every night.”

Pjetergjokaj added 10 points, hitting all six of his free throws and keeping the Wolves steady during a 21-5 run that stretched the lead to nine at halftime. The Wolves never let Seneca get comfortable again.

Algonquin Wolves Center Haven Holder lines up for Free Throws against Seneca on Nov. 28 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre
Algonquin Wolves Center Haven Holder lines up for free throws against Seneca on Nov. 28 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre Photo credit: Gavin Oregan

On the defensive end, the Wolves forced 13 steals and held Seneca to 19 per cent from three. But the energy, the body language, and the communication were just as important.

“Honestly, our defence spoke for itself,” said forward Aydin Gilani, who added six points, eight rebounds and three assists.

“High energy, that’s Algonquin basketball. Once we play at our pace, teams can’t match it. And when we keep finding each other, pushing the break, we’re tough to guard.”

Gilani paused, smiling. “I had a sh–ty first half, but I cleaned it up,” he said. “That’s just us. We lift each other up.”

The win sends the Wolves into the two-week break with momentum and a clearer identity than they had a month ago. Costello said the focus now is simple: stay healthy, stay in shape and stay connected.

“This time of the year always worries me,” Costello said. “But if the guys keep working, we’ll be ready for January.”

For one night, the future of the team looked promising.

Gavin Oregan

