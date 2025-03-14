U.S. urges Russia to agree to 30-day truce

Top stories in your community and around the world by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CTV News: Ottawa Charge star forward, Emily Clark, has entered into a partnership with Broadhead Brewery in Orléans, intending to create a unique beer that will “support charitable causes in the city, such as the Ottawa Hospital’s Breast Cancer Centre.”

The new brew launched at CRAFT Beer Market at Lansdowne Park.

Clark chose a raspberry wheat ale dubbed “Ottawa Wheat 26.” According to Clark, this partnership is yet another sign that the PWHL is coming into its own in the capital and making a difference in the community.

“It’s always an off-ice goal for me to be connected with the community any way I could be,” Clark said. “So, to be able to build a relationship with a local business like Broadhead and be able to give back to a really important cause like the breast cancer unit at the Ottawa Hospital, and having those funds stay in the community is important. I feel very lucky to be able to have that spotlight of attention on women’s sport right now and to be able to have my portion of it and to do good with that.”

National

CBC News: Oliver Miller, a member of the Toronto Raptors during their inaugural season in 1995-96, has died. He was 54.

Known as “The Big O,” Miller played with the Raptors for three seasons, spanning from 1995-1998. He played nine NBA seasons for the Suns, Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

Miller was the final pick of the 1995 expansion draft that also involved the Vancouver Grizzlies. He was selected, which meant he was leaving the Pistons to join the Raptors.

“The Toronto Raptors are saddened to learn of the passing of Oliver Miller,” the team said in a statement. “He holds a special place in our history as a member of our inaugural team in 1995, and we are so grateful for all his contributions. We send our deepest condolences to the Miller family.”

International:

CBC News: A special U.S. envoy is visiting Russia in hopes of signing a ceasefire deal that would temporarily halt the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that “it’s up to Russia now.” This comes as his administration presses Moscow to agree to a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine would support.

This development came as Russia claimed on Thursday to have recaptured a key territory in the Kursk region from Ukraine, signaling Russia’s upper hand in negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a lack of “meaningful” response to the U.S. ceasefire plan indicated the Kremlin wanted to keep fighting in Ukraine.