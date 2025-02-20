Trump accuses Zelenskyy of being a ‘dictator without elections’

Top stories in your community and around the world by Algonquin Times journalists

Local

CBC: Pat King, a key organizer for the 2022 “freedom convoy” protest, was sentenced to three months in jail, with credit for time already served.

King was first convicted in November 2024, on charges including mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counseling to obstruct a public peace officer and two counts of disobeying a court order.

King received a 12-month term with nine months credited for time spent in custody. He will be serving the rest of his sentence under house arrest in Alberta.

National

CBC: A new Ontario transit system was just announced by the federal government Wednesday Feb. 19.

This project will cost an astonishing $3.9 billion, and will run from Toronto all the way to Quebec City, with stops in Peterborough, Montreal, Laval and Trois-Rivières.

The name of the train will be the Alto, and it will reach speeds of 300 km/hour running completely electric.

Along with added convenience, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Alto would create 51,000 good paying jobs for Canadians.

International

CBC: Tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump rose as Zelenskyy accused Trump of “living in a Russian-made disinformation space.”

Trump in turn, fired back calling Zelenskyy “a dictator without elections,” after Zelenskyy called for more truthful reporting from Trump’s team.

This happened just before a U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv to shift U.S. policy and engage with Ukrainian leaders and military officials.

Kellogg has been sent to shift U.S. policy away from trying to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin. American and Russian diplomats met Tuesday in talks that sidelined Ukrainian and European officials.