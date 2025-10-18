Toronto Blue Jays soar in playoffs — and in Algonquin College students’ hearts

Jays fever has hit the college and students aren’t shy about showing their team pride

Toronto Blue Jays hats outside of the E-building at Algonquin College on Oct. 17.

Toronto Blue Jays fans at Algonquin College are buzzing with excitement as their team battles for a spot in the World Series.

Gavin McLean, a graduate of the electrical apprenticeship program and a lifelong Toronto Blue Jays fan, could not be more excited about the Jays having a shot at making it to the World Series if they win the American League Championship Series.

“It means a lot to me and my family to see the boys in the ALCS,” said McLean.

McLean became a Jays fan after his mother, who went to Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University), had season tickets to the Blue Jays in her youth.

“The Jays are always on in my house,” said McLean.

McLean said he’s extremely excited about the Jays right now and optimistic about the team’s future. Naturally, he was also over the moon after the Jays eliminated the New York Yankees in four games in a best-of-five series.

“As a Canadian, you gotta dislike the Yankees,” said McLean. “Nothing more patriotic than beating the Yankees.”

Along with his lingering excitement about the Jays beating the Yankees, McLean said there are a couple of Jays players this season making him more excited than ever.

“Vlad’s got to be my favourite player right now. He’s the leader of the team, and his bat’s hot right now,” said McLean. “Trey Yesavage has got to be the rookie of the year.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the star of this Toronto Blue Jays lineup. In the regular season, he batted .292 with 23 home runs, 84 RBIs and an OPS of .848. If he hadn’t already won the hearts of Toronto fans, this season’s World Series run has done it. Whether it’s him showing off his power at the plate or his friendly demeanour on and off the diamond, he’s an electric player to watch.

Addison Adams and Cody Townend, both in the computer systems technician networking program, share the same sentiment most fans do about Vladdy and his bat.

“Good ol’ Guerrero Jr.,” said Townend when asked who his favourite player was.

Adams was anticipating seeing the Jays make a run right from the beginning of the season.

“We’ve put on a great show, with that nine-game win streak this year,” said Adams.

The win streak was a huge factor in the Jays finishing the season with 94 wins and 68 losses in the regular season, winning their division in the American League East.

From outstanding performances at the plate to dominant outings on the mound, the Toronto Blue Jays have hung on long enough to take the team to the ALCS — and potentially beyond to the World Series.

“Go Jays go,” said Adams.