The ferocious world of wrestling takes over the Algonquin Commons Theatre

A new beginning emerges for women's wrestling as C4 Wrestling hosts its second-ever all-female event at the college

Alexia Nicole holds up the Champions Belt after being crowned the first-ever C4 Wrestling women's champion.

The Algonquin Commons Theatre hosted C4 Wrestling’s Bring It On show on Feb. 19, a night full of adrenaline-fueled, all-female wrestling that had fans on the edge of their seats.

“I think having all-girl wrestling events is definitely a change that I love seeing. It just helps showcase powerful women in such a male-dominated sport,” said Hally Lauv, a diehard wrestling fan.

The three-hour-long, all-ages event showcased independent female wrestlers from all over North America. The large crowd created a roaring, lively atmosphere.

The second-ever all-female event hosted by C4 Wrestling helped bring recognition to independent female wrestlers who are currently dominating the wrestling scene.

Some of fans’ favourite independent wrestlers include Seleziya Sparx from Toronto, Ont., Tara Zep from Vancouver, B.C. and Alexia Nicole from Toronto, Ont., who just became the first-ever C4 Wrestling women’s champion.

“It’s so cool that these kinds of events exist,” said Alexa Volvo, an amateur wrestler and wrestling enthusiast. “When I first started wrestling, I was so fascinated by WWE, and I’m in awe that I got to experience something so similar, and it being all female wrestlers is the cherry on top.”

C4 Wrestling is scheduled to host its next show on March 13 at the Preston Event Centre on St. Anthony Street in Ottawa.

For upcoming C4 Wrestling events, visit c4wrestling.com.

For future events at the Algonquin College Theatre, visit algonquinsa.com/algonquin-commons-theatre/.