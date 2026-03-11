AC Book Club launched for readers across Algonquin College

Do you want to meet other readers? The club meets once a month to discuss a book.

The book club discussing the first third of a book.

Eliana Coleman and Lily Chown didn’t see a book club on campus last fall so they started one to find a community of readers.

The AC Book Club officially started in November.

Coleman looked back to her high school days and decided to start her college experience by launching a book club.

Other members joined for the social experience and for reading new books and new perspectives.

“I wanted to socialize. Also, to get introduced to new books,” Michael Vogl said.

Another book club member, Muhammed Rehman, also joined for the socialization.

“I wanted to be in a more social environment. To read more books and perspectives to enjoy college,” Rehman said.

Book clubs tend to teach readers how to read books outside of their comfort zones. The club drives discussions based on readers’ perspectives of the novels.

The AC Book Club met for an hour on Feb. 21 to discuss the opening chapters of Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy.

The book is about a woman who arrives on an island near Antarctica, unconscious and looking for her husband. On the island, a father and his three kids live there to protect a seed vault.

The next meeting is scheduled for March 21 to discuss the second third of the book.

Anyone interested in joining the club can contact @acbookclubofficial on Instagram.