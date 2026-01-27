Students take the mic at Algonquin’s free karaoke night

Voices, nerves and applause filled the room during an open karaoke night

Students gathered in the Observatory on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. for Algonquin’s free karaoke night, an event designed to bring the campus community together and give students a fun, social outlet.

Around 60 people attendees filled the space, supporting friends on stage, clapping along to performances, and enjoying the shared excitement of a night focused on music, laughter and connection. From shy first-times to confident performers, the evening showcased not only talent but also the strong sense of friendship and community among Algonquin students.

The karaoke night has been running for over 10 years and continues to be one of the association’s most successful events. “As part of the Students’ Association, our goal is to see what we can do to increase the student experience,” said Matteo Mongroo from the Students Association.

Mongroo explained that when the event first started, organizers weren’t sure if students would be willing to get up and sing, since it takes courage to perform in front of peers. Over the years, the turnout has been steadily positive, with students becoming more comfortable each time. The association also highlighted plans to host more events, including monthly karaoke nights and other music-focused activities that give students the chance to perform and even earn small rewards.

For many students, karaoke night was the perfect opportunity to have fun with friends and express themselves.

Lina Ahmed, one of the first performers of the night, shared her experience taking the stage.

“I always loved singing when I was younger, and I think in my opinion I have a pretty good voice. I just want to show people that I actually have it,” Ahmed said. She chose an Avril Lavigne song Complicated, which she described as meaningful, with a message she enjoys and considers a cool song.

Ahmed admitted feeling nervous at first. “It felt nerve-wracking because I forgot the lyrics,” she said.

She encouraged shy students to participate. “Go for it,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed also reflected on the social impact of events like karaoke night.

“When you sing in front of people, they get to know you better,” she said.

Another performer, Tabechukwu Azonobi, chose Creep for its emotional meaning.

“I chose Creep because it’s very emotional for me.” Azonobi said.

He offered advice for students hesitant to try.

“It’s always okay to close your eyes or stay at the back, just always try. You never know until you try. Even me, I used to be very shy, and I would hold the mic and close my eyes, but eventually you start being more comfortable.” he said.

Nicolas Gatien stepped onto the stage and chose Hotel California for his performance.

“I chose Hotel California because it’s a song a lot of people know, and I wanted to, I guess, warm up as well because it’s a song I know is in my range before I do other songs” Gatien said.

He admitted feeling nervous at first, but the nerves faded once he started singing.

“Yes, I am nervous until I am singing and then I feel fun, and subsequent songs afterwards I can completely find it.” he said.

Having experience performing in front of audiences helped him feel more confident.

“I’ve been playing guitar for like 12 years, so I’ve been performing in front of people for a number of years.”

Gatien also encouraged other students to participate, emphasizing the fun and social aspect of karaoke.

“It’s fun. Come sing. People are here to have fun. They’re not judging you, there are so many different levels of skill when it comes to singing, and people don’t come to karaoke expecting the highest quality singing. We’re here to have fun and enjoy doing this kind of thing,” he added.

Reflecting on the night, Mongroo from the Students’ Association described the atmosphere in one word.

“Awesome. The people that come are awesome, our vendor’s amazing, and everyone always has a great time.” Mongroo said.