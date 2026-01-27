Balancing the chaos at Algonquin College’s drop-in art therapy

The Student Commons was packed with many beaming faces dealing with academic stress through arts and craft

The Students’ Association, AC Hub and the Ginkgo Centre for Creative Arts Therapies brought smiles to students’ faces on Jan. 21 at the Drop-In Art Therapy event, hosted in the college’s E-building.

Students filled the Student Commons to paint, make collages and socialize.

Art therapists and co-founders of Ginkgo, Stephanie Sing and Audrey-Anne Frenette, had tables stocked with art supplies for students to use, and pamphlets with tips on how to develop a healthy mindset.

The event was free for students to drop in and take their minds off the academic workload.

“It was really fun,” said Jorja Patterson, a first-year graphic design student. “I like how they had supplies that were free.

Some students even popped in from other schools to join in on the fun.

Charlotte Cameron, a University of Ottawa student, shared some of her thoughts.

“I’m always stressed but some weeks are more intense… I try to see my friends and be more creative. This event kind of combines those for me.”

“I think a lot of students really want some mental health resources, because it’s all really difficult and stressful,” Sing explained. “We’re focusing on balancing the chaos, and it’s really to help students balance the stress of schoolwork and life outside of school.”

“We’re also trying to help them learn about art therapy because most people don’t know what it is,” Frenette said. “Here, it’s really about exploration, curiosity, playing around.”

Ilana Goldfarb and Matteo Mongroo, the event organizers, were active throughout the day, offering assistance to students who needed it.

“I think this event serves two purposes,” Goldfarb said. “It helps students find a calm, creative space for them to express themselves, and when people are sitting together, they may not know each other, but they start talking, so they’re making connections with other students.”

Many students shared positive feedback.

“If you’re stressed, this is an easy way to relax and chill,” said Winnie Demanou, a first-year student of biotechnology.

“I follow the Students’ Association, so I always come for AC events.”

Sina Manesh, a project management student, said “my water bottle looked ugly and I wanted to paint it.

“My program is only eight months, so it’s always go, go, go,” he added. “I’m definitely in the zone now.”

Some art students found this especially satisfying.

“There’s a lot of art students, so we like it when there’s art programs — our little art stuff. It’s really nice,” said Makayla Gosselin, a first-year student of interactive media and design. “They have a lot of different products that you can use. You’ve got your paint, you’ve got crayons, you’ve got markers — even some people were scrapbooking.”

“For me, drawing is always a way to release stress into the art, kind of like how some people go hug a dog to release their emotions… for some of us, art is a way to show how we feel without actually having to confide in someone else.”