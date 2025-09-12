Students notice change in on-campus services during first day of support staff strike

The Fix Eatery in the ACCE building was closed for the strike.

By Nathan Heatherington, Kendra Mendrisky, Ève Bélanger, Jade Louise Greenwood, Bradley Richrads, Janella Milord Ashford, Jackie Beeston, Robyn Lanktree and Vasileios Tselios

A strike by full-time support workers started to impact several services at Algonquin College on Thursday

“All classes and academic activities are continuing as scheduled. While some campus services may be delayed or reduced, our priority remains supporting learners and employees throughout this disruption,” read a notice on the Algonquin College website.

Some businesses around campus were closed, including Bits N’ Bytes, The Portable Feast, The Fix and Tim Hortons. However, the Marketplace in D-building was open with part-time workers and student workers.

Students took notice of the reduced food options on the first day of the strike.

“It’s kind of annoying. I had an hour break in between my two classes, and I was going to come get food (at Tim Hortons),” said Teaghan Guidon, a student in the business and administration program.

According to the frequently asked questions section on the Algonquin College website, many services will remain open to help throughout the academic year, including the Student Learning Centre, counselling services, Centre for Accessible Learning and the registrar’s office. Bursary funding and purchases for students with disabilities programs are limited.

“I’ve been here for the last two years, so obviously, some of the services have helped me,” said Hannah Richard, a student in the massage therapy program.

“I eat on campus regularly, so having that type of nutritionist there would always be helpful. I would never want any of these people to be without the money that they deserve, and they shouldn’t be replaced, so I hope that everything can figure itself out.”

Facilities run by the Students’ Association, such as the Wolves Den and Starbucks, remained open and are unaffected by strike activity.