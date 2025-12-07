Students flock to Lot 16 for cheaper campus parking — paved or not

A tucked-away campus lot is becoming the go-to choice for students looking for cheaper parking

Parking Lot 16 at Algonquin College was introduced to students in the fall of 2023. The initial reason behind the construction of Lot 16 was to offer some students who may be struggling with tuition, rent and various other expenses.

Lot 16 aims to mend the issue of high parking rates with an alternative payment plan.

Alastair Kerr is a former heating, refrigeration and air conditioning student at Algonquin College.

Kerr still uses the gym in the Jack Doyle Athletics Centre on campus to work out.

“I have never paid for parking on campus and just parked at Lot 16 for the most part,” said Kerr.

“Campus security, for whatever reason, just doesn’t really check Lot 16, so I parked there for free for like half a year in the winter term.”

Lot 16 is hidden in the back part of the parking lot, farther from E-building than most of the other lots. This is why Kerr decided to risk a parking ticket to save some bucks, and allegedly it’s worked out pretty well for him — and still is.

Lot 16 is listed as $399 per semester. Comparatively, Lot 8 is $1,122 per semester, and monthly parking averages between $180 and $190.

Lot 16, while being a cheaper alternative, it is the only unpaved lot right now, which can raise concerns during the winter. The snow builds up quickly, and it is harder to completely shovel off the surface, potentially causing issues for a winter driver.

The Algonquin Times contacted the college for comment on this issue but received no response by deadline.

Mark Ploughman, an electrical mechanical engineering student, loves the idea of more affordable pricing and is concerned with the risk.

“It can be a little concerning, especially when it gets icy out, but if you have winter tires on, you should be alright,” said Ploughman.

Overall, students now have a more affordable option to park at Algonquin College —just make sure you have winter tires.