Students find a creative break during midterm week at Black History Month Paint Night

Students traded textbooks for paintbrushes at a Black History Month event led by Ottawa speed painter Allan André
Talitha Kumi Scott
Photos: Talitha Kumi Scott
March 9, 2026
Revised: March 9, 2026 12:18pm
Photo: Talitha Kumi Scott
Allan André standing in front of his finished artwork while showing students how to recreate it.

Algonquin College students gathered in the Observatory on Feb. 25 for a Black History Month Sip n’ Paint event hosted by Ottawa speed painter Allan André and the Students’ Association. The free event invited students to relax, learn from André and celebrate Black culture through art.

Held during one of the busiest weeks of the semester, the event was scheduled intentionally to give students a chance to relax, be creative and connect with culture outside the classroom, said organizer Ilona Goldfarb.

André, an Ottawa-based artist and founding member of the Ottawa Black Artist Collective, returned to campus for a third time to guide participants through a step-by-step painting session. Known for his live speed-painting performances, he also uses his work to support the community. One of his paintings recently raised $1,000 for the Ottawa Food Bank through a silent auction.

Allan André showing students step by step how to recreate his artwork.
Allan André showing students step by step how to recreate his artwork. Photo credit: Talitha Kumi Scott

Throughout the evening, André encouraged students to focus less on perfection and more on the creative process.

“Art to me is like jazz — somehow all the crappy individual parts sound good together,” he told the class.

The reference painting created by Allan Andre that students replicated.
The reference painting created by Allan Andre that students replicated. Photo credit: Talitha Kumi Scott

The event drew students from a range of programs, everyone looking for a mental break from heavy workloads.

“We just came back from the lab and wanted to do something creative to de-stress,” said Winnie Demanou, a Level 2 biotechnology student who attended with her friend and classmate Brickelle Silvera.

For Silvera, the night also provided a meaningful way to reflect on her culture.

“In the Black community, a lot of our culture is in art, like music or dances, so it’s like connecting with our roots,” she said.

A closeup of one of the student's recreations in process.
A closeup of one of the student's paintings in process. Photo credit: Talitha Kumi Scott

Cecilia Che, an early childhood education student, said she attended for a similar reason — to relieve stress and learn something new.

The classroom atmosphere was relaxed, with students quietly painting, singing along to songs and encouraging one another as their canvases took shape.

By the end of the evening, many students left not only with finished artwork and a lighter mindset, but also with a deeper appreciation for the role of art in celebrating Black history, culture and contemporary voices — the central focus of Black History Month events across campus.

Arts & Entertainment | Featured Hero | Featured Story | Home Feature

Talitha Kumi Scott

See more articles by
Talitha Kumi Scott
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times podcast

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.