Students find a creative break during midterm week at Black History Month Paint Night

Allan André standing in front of his finished artwork while showing students how to recreate it.

Algonquin College students gathered in the Observatory on Feb. 25 for a Black History Month Sip n’ Paint event hosted by Ottawa speed painter Allan André and the Students’ Association. The free event invited students to relax, learn from André and celebrate Black culture through art.

Held during one of the busiest weeks of the semester, the event was scheduled intentionally to give students a chance to relax, be creative and connect with culture outside the classroom, said organizer Ilona Goldfarb.

André, an Ottawa-based artist and founding member of the Ottawa Black Artist Collective, returned to campus for a third time to guide participants through a step-by-step painting session. Known for his live speed-painting performances, he also uses his work to support the community. One of his paintings recently raised $1,000 for the Ottawa Food Bank through a silent auction.

Throughout the evening, André encouraged students to focus less on perfection and more on the creative process.

“Art to me is like jazz — somehow all the crappy individual parts sound good together,” he told the class.

The event drew students from a range of programs, everyone looking for a mental break from heavy workloads.

“We just came back from the lab and wanted to do something creative to de-stress,” said Winnie Demanou, a Level 2 biotechnology student who attended with her friend and classmate Brickelle Silvera.

For Silvera, the night also provided a meaningful way to reflect on her culture.

“In the Black community, a lot of our culture is in art, like music or dances, so it’s like connecting with our roots,” she said.

Cecilia Che, an early childhood education student, said she attended for a similar reason — to relieve stress and learn something new.

The classroom atmosphere was relaxed, with students quietly painting, singing along to songs and encouraging one another as their canvases took shape.

By the end of the evening, many students left not only with finished artwork and a lighter mindset, but also with a deeper appreciation for the role of art in celebrating Black history, culture and contemporary voices — the central focus of Black History Month events across campus.