Monthly Horoscope – March Energy

Lauren Levean-Allard
Photos:
March 5, 2026
Revised: March 5, 2026 6:25pm

This month is all about reset, clarity, and quiet growth. You may feel pulled to reevaluate your priorities, especially around relationships, money, and long-term goals. Trust that any delays are actually protecting you and helping you realign with what truly matters. 

Communication becomes important. Speak your truth, but also listen closely. Opportunities may show up in subtle ways, so stay observant. By the end of the month, you’ll feel more grounded, confident, and ready to move forward with a clearer vision. 

Key themes: Boundaries • Self-worth • Fresh starts • Strategic moves 

Your reminder this month: Not everything needs to be rushed. What’s meant for you will meet you halfway.

Aries March 21 – April 19 

This month pushes you to slow down and rethink your next move. Behind-the-scenes planning will pay off soon. Protect your energy and don’t overcommit. 

Taurus April 20 – May 20 

Your social circle shifts. You may outgrow certain connections while stronger ones deepen. Say yes to collaborations that align with your future. 

Gemini May 21 – June 20 

Career and reputation take center stage. People are watching SO make sure your actions match your goals. Recognition is possible if you stay consistent. 

Cancer June 21 – July 22 

You’re craving something bigger — travel, learning, or a mindset shift. Trust your intuition and step outside your comfort zone. 

Leo July 23 – August 22 

Money, shared resources, and emotional boundaries are highlighted. Handle financial matters carefully and be honest about what you need. 

Virgo August 23 – September 22 

Relationships come into focus. Whether romantic or business, balance and communication are key. Don’t settle for less than mutual effort. 

Libra September 23 – October 22 

Daily routines and health need attention. Small changes now create big results later. Get organized your future self will thank you. 

Scorpio October 23 – November 21 

Creativity, romance, and self-expression are lit up. Do what makes you feel alive. Let yourself enjoy it without overthinking. 

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21 

Home and family matters take priority. You may be redefining what “security” really means. Make your space match your peace. 

Capricorn December 22 – January 19 

Conversations bring important clarity. Speak up — your voice matters more than you think. Networking opens unexpected doors. 

Aquarius January 20 – February 18 

Finances and self-worth are themes. Be smart with spending and confident in your value. A new income idea could show up. 

Pisces February 19 – March 20 

It’s your season — focus on yourself. Personal goals, appearance, and confidence get a boost. This is a fresh start energy.

Lauren Levean-Allard

