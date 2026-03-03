Algonquin College’s Board of Governors votes to suspend 30 programs

The board voted unanimously in favour of the college's recommendation during an online meeting on Monday

The Board of Governors in an online meeting Monday voted unanimously in favour of cutting 30 programs at Algonquin College, citing ongoing financial shortfalls due to provincial and federal policy changes.

Speaking at the meeting, president Claude Brulé outlined the college’s stance that the decision could no longer be put off.

“At this juncture, time is of the essence,” Brulé said. “Delaying decisions materially increases expenditure levels, compounds program deficits and cost subsidization and reduces future flexibility to invest in deferred maintenance, deferred internal capacity and advancing innovative programming into key sectors.”

Academic senior vice-president Julie Beauchamp echoed the call for urgency.

“The recommendation before you is the result of a multi-stage and continuous evidence-informed review, and it is being brought forward because in the current environment we need to act decisively and rapidly to protect the college’s sustainability,” Beauchamp said.

Presenting a review of the college’s recommendation process, Beauchamp said the college must align with provincial education mandates, as well as deal with the effects of federal changes to student visas.

“We are seeing material declines in student enrolment…the budget shortfall related to unmet international enrolment alone is more than $4.7 million,” she said. “And the broader context matters. Over the past year, changes in federal and provincial policy have materially altered the environment for colleges.

“Delaying necessary action would carry greater financial risk and greater consequences for learners and employees if our position weakens further,” Beauchamp added.

The board vote was originally scheduled for an in-person board meeting in February but was delayed when the provincial government announced new funding for post-secondary institutions and ended the tuition freeze.

On Feb. 26, Brulé announced in an email statement that the vote would be rescheduled for March 2. He wrote that “financial mitigation efforts must continue to ensure the College’s long-term sustainability.”

Referring to the province’s funding increase, Board of Governors chair Rodney Wilson asked Brulé during the meeting on Monday how the college would allocate the provincial funding.

“Knowing the province hasn’t fully released the formula, but to what degree do you think the college is going to be able to direct some of that funding of its own accord?” Wilson said.

Brulé said funding from the government must be used in accordance with provincial mandates.

“The funding that were spoken of are indicative of where priorities of government lie, and towards that, we’re going to want to make sure we allocate sufficient dollars to ensure that those programs are fully viable,” Brulé said.

“There are strings attached to some of the funding we already receive, and those strings will remain in place,” Brulé added.

In an emailed statement following the vote, Beauchamp acknowledged concerns from current students.

“If you are currently enrolled in an impacted program, or have been admitted for the Spring 2026 term in an impacted program, you will be given the opportunity to complete your studies and graduate as planned, provided you meet all academic requirements,” Beauchamp said in the statement.

The board-approved recommendation cancels seven academic programs and suspends 23 programs, including one apprenticeship program.

The journalism program, which has long produced the Algonquin Times, is among the suspended programs.

The changes will come into effect starting in the Fall 2026 term. The full list of program suspension recommendations has been published on the college’s website.

It’s the second major wave of program suspensions at the college since the beginning of 2025.

In February 2025, the Board of Governors voted to suspend 37 programs and to close the college’s Perth campus. Spring 2026 will be the last term for all programs at that satellite campus.