SA Thrift Store encourages students to 'take what you need, pay what you can'

Algonquin College is hosting a large thrifting event for those who are struggling and need a helping hand
Jade Louise Greenwood
Photos: Jade Louise Greenwood
May 16, 2025
Revised: May 16, 2025 1:05pm
Photo: Jade Louise Greenwood
Abby Muir coordinates the Food Cupboard food supplies on May 13.

Katrina Robar can’t wait to rip through her closet to benefit an upcoming used clothing sale supporting the campus Food Cupboard.

“Now that I know that it’s going towards a cause for something like that, absolutely,” Robar said. “Now I want to take apart my closet and see what I can give.”

The Algonquin College Students’ Association is running the Thrift Store on May 20 and May 21 in E-building.

The event has been promoted as “take what you need, pay what you can.” The Food Cupboard is a discreet and confidential support service that helps students who are struggling to afford food and other basic necessities.

Abby Muir coordinates the Food Cupboard food supplies on May 13.
Abby Muir coordinates the Food Cupboard food supplies on May 13. Photo credit: Jade Louise Greenwood

Abby Muir, coordinator of the Food Cupboard, said in an email that the Thrift Store will be more financially accessible for students.

“Life has become increasingly expensive, year after year, for students,” Muir said. “By employing pay what you can, students are able to pick out items and choose their price. If they do not have the means to pay, then they do not need to.”

Robar, an early childhood education student at Algonquin College, believes it’s a great opportunity to help others. She saw the poster on campus and was already curious, but now she has the drive to participate.

Katrina Robar works on assignments for her early childhood education Program.
Katrina Robar works on assignments for her early childhood education Program. Photo credit: Jade Louise Greenwood

Robar was delightfully surprised to hear the purpose of the Thrift Store.

The SA has hosted a few iterations of the event. The last was very successful, according to Muir.

“We noticed that the vast majority of students wanted to give back to the Food Cupboard and donate a few dollars,” Muir said. “It was really lovely to see. It is a win-win situation for students, as students are able to pick up free or affordable items, students that are able to donate money will help support the students accessing the Food Cupboard, and students who may not be able to afford clothing or household items have the opportunity to access low or no cost items.”

Subin Babu, another Algonquin College student, said he’s thrilled to participate. The Thrift Store reminds him of events in his home country.

“It is very similar to the things that happen in India, the markets and such. It is very good for students,” Babu said.

Subin Babu talks to friends about the SA Thrift store event.
Subin Babu talks to friends about the SA Thrift store event. Photo credit: Jade Louise Greenwood

The SA intends to hold more Thrift Stores throughout the year. Donations for the upcoming event are closed, but organizers are still accepting cash donations.

This event, which is expected to be the biggest SA Thrift Store to date, will be in Room 206 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

