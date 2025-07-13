Paul Taylor packs Algonquin Commons Theatre with sharp, bilingual comedy

Comedian Paul Taylor brought his show “F**k Me I’m French” to over 500 fans at the Algonquin Commons Theatre, on July 4, exploring the humor behind bilingual identity.

The event was hosted by the Algonquin Students’ Association, (ASA) which regularly brings comedy acts and other live performances to the venue. The performance struck a chord with both longtime fans and first-time attendees.





Daphnee Dicette, who saw Taylor live for the first time, said the show exceeded her expectations.

“For me, it was my first time,” Dicette said. “I think it was very funny—he made a lot of relevant cultural jokes, so for a first impression, it was great.”

Cloe Podage, who attended the show with Dicette, was already familiar with Taylor’s work through social media.

“I know him from France, I’m from there originally, so I was watching his show beforehand on YouTube, and he’s such a funny guy. It was a great moment to see him live,” Podage said.





Taylor, Is a British comedian living in France who rose to fame through his bilingual sketches and stand-up routines, has recently shifted toward performing primarily in English. While his material still draws heavily from his life in France, the move reflects a desire to connect more directly with international audiences.

When asked how he would describe his comedy to someone unfamiliar with his work, Taylor didn’t hold back.

“I’m angry, I shout a lot, and most of it is because the French annoy me,” Taylor said. “I make fun of myself, and I make fun of the French because I live over there, and I get angry at the stupid things I see.”

Mathieu Gauthier, a longtime fan who bought his ticket after seeing an Instagram ad, said he supports Taylor’s shift away from bilingual comedy.





“I love it. He does great bilingual work, but he’s much more comfortable with English, so I understand why he switched,” Gauthier said.

Taylor credits much of his success to his online presence, something he says is now essential for comedians trying to build an audience.

“For people starting out in comedy, it’s the only way to get anything done,” Taylor said. “Whether you’re an LGBTQ comedian or an English comedian doing shows about France, you’ve got your own niche, and there are people all over the world who can relate. Social media helps you find that audience, and that’s the reason I’m here in front of 500 people.”