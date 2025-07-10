Men’s mental health awareness month at Algonquin College: Did it get the attention it deserved?

Men’s mental health awareness month came and went in June, but some students at Algonquin College didn’t even know it was happening.

The college had no dedicated events for men’s mental health, but the topic remains important, students say.

Yiji Fan, an Algonquin College student studying early childhood education, said he was unaware that June was an awareness month for this cause.

“I know friends who are going through some harder times […] they’re seeking help,” said Fan. “We already have the resources in place, but people just don’t know they exist […] I never knew we had those counsellors until last semester. Just make the support more visible, whether it’s on Instagram, bulletin boards, or through fun activities. Just focus on raising awareness will be enough.”

When asked, another early childhood education, Supreme Chimariya, didn’t know the importance of June for men. He mentioned that he hadn’t seen much discussion about men’s mental health and wondered if the information might not be visible or easily noticeable to people at the college.

“The more people see, the more people think and learn about that particular thing. I feel like men don’t really have the space or opportunity to speak up about their mental health,” said Chimariya. “If there were a good environment where they could express their emotions or share ideas, maybe even through small events or group meetings, that could really help.”

The month of June encourages men to have open conversations about mental health. The global awareness campaign aims to break down societal stigmas and biases, inspire people to seek help, and challenge harmful expectations placed on men.

Although the college may not have had any events to mark the month, students do have access to resources through campus counselling, the Student Association, or residence services.

“At counselling services, we provide short-term, goal-oriented, individual counselling for students,” said Doug Blad, Counselling Services at Algonquin College. ”We offer a variety of groups, some of which are counsellor-led and some are led by peer facilitators. We also offer workshops on mental health and wellbeing that are presented in classes and through the Student Learning Centre.”

These services are essential for supporting men, especially given the statistics on men’s mental health in Canada.

According to the Government of Canada, there are approximately 4,500 deaths by suicide per year, with 12 people dying by suicide each day. Of those deaths, men take their own lives at a rate nearly three times higher than women.

Blad also shared he runs a group for men called Elevate, which focuses on topics affecting men, such as substance use. The group is set to return for the 2025 to 2026 school year, and the goal is to take every opportunity to provide men with the support they need.

In residence, mental health is supported through a connection-based approach led by residence advisors

William Logan, Residence Life Manager at Algonquin College, confirmed that no events were planned in June to mark men’s mental health awareness month. However, the residence continues to offer support for students’ mental well-being.

“We do not provide clinical (or) therapeutic support; instead, we focus on building connections and making referrals,” said Logan. “After we make a connection, we focus on identifying what on-campus and off-campus supports might be beneficial to residents and help connect them to those resources. We often make referrals to Counselling and Health Services.”

Chris Lackner, Senior Manager, Communications and Strategy for the Algonquin College Students Association, said the organization doesn’t have events specifically for men’s mental health awareness in June. Nonetheless, he emphasized that the association recognizes the importance of supporting mental wellness for all students.

“Our approach is to provide awareness of the mental health supports available through the Algonquin College and the Student Health Plan, which is provided through the Student Association. Students have access to mental health professionals, peer support, and wellness resources that are inclusive of all gender identities,” said Lackner.

As men’s mental health awareness month comes to a close, Algonquin College is reminding students that they are not alone and that support is available.