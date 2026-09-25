Ottawa Gem Show puts Earth’s treasures on display

Collectors, vendors and curious visitors came together for the weekend to showcase gems, minerals and the stories behind them

A variety of scultpures made from rocks and minerals on display in Sarina's Gems, one of the shops set up in the event.

The Ottawa Lapsmith and Mineral Club (OLMC) hosted its annual gem show on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 in the Nepean Sportsplex.

Multiple vendors and club members set up tables in the curling arena, ready for a weekend of mineral exploration.

Vendors were selling a variety of items from jewelry, decorations, polished rocks, metals and crystals.

Janelle Guillemette, whose shop Candy’s Crystals is in Gatineau, was one of the vendors at the gem show.

“We handpick all our stones and that’s why we have a lot of different kinds on our table,” said Guillemette. “We love to source all over the world and have quality over quantity.”

Candy’s Crystals sells a variety of crystals for various purposes.

“I personally like to collect them because I find them beautiful, but we help a lot of people through spirituality,” said Guillemette. “Amethyst is really good for people with depression to help you sleep better.”

OLMC club members ran demonstration workshops demeonstrating gem faceting

John Lavoie, a club member operating a faceting machine, holds a passion for gem faceting, the craft of cutting and polishing minerals to maximize its reflections.

“I have been faceting gemstones for fifteen years and it’s been great,” said Lavoie. “It’s very rewarding art because at the end you produce one of these (gemstones) and get to look back.”

Lavoie took the time to explain and demonstrate how he facets gemstones.

“There’s a lot that goes into the types of laps, cutting laps, polishing and sequences,” said Lavoie. “I like doing different kinds of courses, peridots, different barrels like aquamarine and emeralds. I cut a bit of everything.”

Lavoie has been doing this for 15 years and continues to enjoy his time with the OLMC.

“There’s lots of good people. It’s nice to sit with like-minded people. I teach faceting at the club on Thursdays along with another gentleman.”

Vendors were not the only ones setting up their tables. Jordan Gush, a member of the organization Mining Matters, set up a table to inform visitors of the organization.

“We are a non-profit organization based out of Toronto,” said Gush.

Mining Matters teaches several subjects related to rocks and minerals in different events. They also have information available in other languages.

“We teach about earth sciences, mining, geology, minerals and all sorts of stuff like that,” said Gush. “We work just nationally in Canada, but we do have some resources translated into French and Spanish.”

The Ottawa Lapsmith club was founded in 1966. The club eventually combined with the local mineral club to form the OLMC, leading it to be incorporated in 1997. The OLMC is a for-profit organization that is fully run and managed by volunteers. Their workshop is located at Unit F, 136 Billings Ave. in Ottawa.