Orange Shirt Day: My ReconciliACTION brings reflection to Algonquin College

Four pillars in Algonquin College’s Student Commons are wrapped with orange paper shirts for Orange Shirt Day: My ReconciliACTION, each with a handwritten action toward reconciliation

Niamh O’Shea hangs her orange paper shirt on one of the pillars on Sept. 30 in the Student Commons.

Paper orange shirts will hang in the Student Commons in October as a reminder of actions people can take to further reconciliation with Indigenous people.

The event Orange Shirt Day: ReconciliACTION was organized by the SA to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

For Mateo Mangroo, an SA staff member, the event was about turning awareness into action.

“(What) I hope people take from this event is, first of all, to know what Truth and Reconciliation Day is and what it means to people,” said Mangroo. “And then with this event, we want students to take action to support the Indigenous community.”

Mangroo added that the month-long display is meant to encourage ongoing reflection.

“We’re hoping that during that time, students will walk through the Student Commons, see what people have written, get ideas and hopefully think, ‘Oh, I’m going to do that,’” he said.

For some students, the event was a chance to deepen their understanding of reconciliation in Canada.

“I think it’s meaningful, not just for Indigenous people, but also for the whole community because they are part of our diversity and inclusion,” said Hana Tin. “I’m so happy to support their rights, celebrate their culture and build a sustainable future together.”

Siyh Chartrand said Orange Shirt Day is a reminder of the children who never returned home from residential schools.

“It’s about raising awareness for all the Indigenous kids that lost their lives in the residential schools,” said Chartrand. “And it’s about showing your support and how much you care.”

The SA partnered with the Mamidosewin Centre to design the activities. Alain Cyr-Russo, senior manager of student life with the SA, said the event was meant to go beyond symbolic gestures.

“The installation brings the symbol of the orange shirt to life on campus,” said Cyr-Russo. “It’s a reminder of the children who never returned home, and a call for our community to reflect, learn and take part in reconciliation.”

Cyr-Russo added that Orange Shirt Day is part of a year-round commitment.

“We can’t impose action on individuals, but we can educate and raise awareness so students are inspired to act,” he said. “We encourage the college community to carry the spirit of the day forward by supporting ReconciliACTION efforts throughout the year.”

For Niamh O’Shea, manager of international student integration at the International Education Centre, the event highlighted the responsibility of the college community.

“To me, it’s about both learning and uncovering information I probably always should have known as someone who is a guest on these lands,” said O’Shea. “And then thinking about what kind of relationships I want to have with Indigenous communities, and with the land itself.”

As the orange shirts remain on display, students will continue to see their peers’ pledges, a tangible reminder to turn reflection into action long after Sept. 30 has passed.