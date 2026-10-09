OC Transpo reliability remains a concern for Algonquin College students amid fall schedule changes

Route 88, which offers citywide service for many students, can often be a crowded affair for Algonquin College commuters.

For Sarah Moritsugu, a first-year student in environmental management and assessment at Algonquin College, the new school year meant trusting OC Transpo’s new fall schedule for her commute from Blair Station in the city’s east end to the college in the west end.

“It takes me 50 minutes,” said Moritsugu. “It’s the train to Hurdman and then the 88 all the way down (to the college).”

Moritsugu, while new to this specific route, has used OC Transpo as her primary method of transportation prior to her time at Algonquin, and said she’s experienced the service at its best and its worst.

“The one thing is sometimes the 88 is late, and if the 88 is late then you’re waiting for the next one,” she said. “It can be anywhere up to 20 minutes late.”

OC Transpo has struggled to rebuild public confidence after years of light-rail delays and problems with bus scheduling and route planning — a matter that has become a key issue in this year’s municipal election.

In June 2026, Ottawa Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon released the Audit of Bus Service Planning and Scheduling, which offered a scathing evaluation of OC Transpo’s busing system.

The report found that OC Transpo management, while promising increased bus service reliability and frequent connections, had prioritized cost-saving measures over service outputs and relied on outdated data to plan schedules and routes.

In response to ongoing concerns about reliability, OC Transpo general manager Rick O’Leary held a series of town hall meetings over the summer to hear public feedback and outline the organization’s new Customer-First Action plan.

The agency also took steps to increase bus frequency and address scheduling issues ahead of an expected fall increase in ridership driven by municipal and federal return-to-work office mandates and the annual student return to school.

For some Algonquin students, these changes are proving to produce a manageable commute.

Ketsia Illunga, a third-year business student at Algonquin College, also takes Route 88, commuting to and from Alta Vista, including a transfer on Route 45.

She said her average commute time should take 50 minutes.

Illunga said so far she hasn’t run into any major problems this fall, but said in comparison to traveling to and from Gatineau last year, any improvement is welcome.

“It’s been a pretty positive experience, but I just started this month,” said Illunga. “(From Gatineau) it was very long, one hour and 30 minutes, something like that.”

Algonquin Students’ Association president Jacob Stewart said he’s heard from a number of students with concerns about OC Transpo reliability and that SA leadership has vowed to continue working with the agency to advocate for student needs.

“Transit is actively a priority for us. (Our) goal is to continue building relationships with Rick O’Leary and all the people over there at OC Transpo,” said Stewart. “Hopefully, by building those relationships and having those conversations, we can get something done for the students.

Steward said he also understands the impact of delays firsthand.

“I’ve had horrible experiences too — I was 15 minutes late the second day of my internship,” he said.

Despite frustrations, students aren’t without understanding of the unique challenges that Ottawa’s vast landscape presents to OC Transpo planners and staff.

“Ottawa’s a big city. There’s a lot of ground to cover and there are some places where OC Transpo doesn’t hit,” said Moritsugu.

She cited a friend in Vanier who finds it more convenient to drive to Parliament than take the bus, despite the close proximity of the two areas.

“I know they’re always working understaffed and respect they’re doing their best, but obviously we can wish for things to be better.”