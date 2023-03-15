Cyclone Freddy claims 190 lives in Malawi

Local News:

CTV: Zellers, the popular department store chain that closed its doors in 2013, is coming back to Ottawa next week.

Hudson’s Bay locations at Rideau Centre and St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be transformed into classic Zellers stores on March 23.

Zellers is opening nine department stores in Ontario and three in Alberta.

The Zellers Diner on Wheels, a fleet of food trucks, will tour the new stores in the spring with dates to be announced.

National News:

CBC: The federal government announced an extra $75.9 million in funding to tackle a backlog of complaints relating to the airline industry.

The funding will be provided over three years and be used to hire more employees in the Canadian Transport Agency.

The CTA is responsible for enforcing rules regard

ing compensation when flights are cancelled or delayed for reasons airlines have power over.

The agency declared an increased number of complaints regarding delayed or cancelled flights and lost luggage in November. Complaints increased to 30,000 – last year it was 18,000.

In 2022, over half of surveyors for the CTA client satisfaction survey answered they weren’t happy with their overall experience.

“Today’s announcement helps give the agency more resources to deal with complaints and ensure the rules are respected,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement.

International News:

Global News: The death toll in Malawi from Cyclone Freddy, the powerful storm tearing through southern Africa, has risen to 190.

It passed through Mozambique on the weekend, causing widespread damage before moving on to Malawi.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs also shared in a statement that 584 people were injured and 37 are missing due to heavy rain and winds.

Aid and relief operations are being impacted by flooding as well as damaged roads and bridges. Mudslides in particular have hindered rescue operations as they can easily trap vehicles and people.

It’s impossible for an exact figure yet, but the total death toll in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar is estimated to be over 220.