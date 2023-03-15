Fun Stuff Times Series

Music Mondays

Valentina Ortiz Galvis

Mar 15, 2023

It’s music monday!
This week we have “Sorry Snowman”. A band from Ottawa that has a unique indie rock sound. “Sorry Snowman” currently has 1,254 monthly listeners.
What is now a 4 person band, originally began with Sean Lundy, a first year student at Carleton University. During his first year at Carleton he released a solo EP. Soon after he met Owen Allan, Cole Hallman and Dax Cardoso-Grant in their Carleton residence, and bonded over their shared interest in music.

A hit song of theirs is “Halloween Party” and is apparently one of their favourites to play live.

