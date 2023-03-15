Photo exhibition brings alumni back for 50th anniversary

Students show their work to family and friends at the photography exhibition. Photo credit: Blaire Waddell

The 50th photography exhibition has come home for the big anniversary.

The exhibition, which opened on March 9 in the A-building at Algonquin College, is held to display and purchase the work of second-year students while raising money for a charity of the students’ choice.

This year, the students decided to raise money for CHEO, a pediatric hospital located in Ottawa and a trauma centre for children in Eastern Ontario, Nunavut and Northern Ontario.

“It feels pretty cool to display all the work we have done over the past two years. It is also pretty great to also see our money go to CHEO and help the community,” said Gabby Lugli, a second-year photography student.

Past photography exhibitions have taken place in various spots in Ottawa, but this year it took place where the program is located.

“It’s quite amazing to see that the program has been going this long and it’s nice to have the 50th come back into the program because we haven’t been doing that in the past. This way we can show off the students’ work as well as the space,” said Jason Machinski, professor of the Algonquin College photography program.

Throughout the evening of the opening event, you could find students, alumni, professors and family members in the first-year classroom with snacks and drinks arranged on various tables. There were portraits, commercial photography and street photography spread throughout the photography hallway.

While the exhibition happens every year, alumni always stop by and support the graduating students and catch up with their former professors.

“Coming back to the college after being an alumni is definitely different for sure. It feels good to catch up with all the professors and it is a great opportunity to network,” said Lauren Pare, a photography alumni. “Being an alumni has really helped me connect with students, encourage them and give them words of advice. I’m glad that I can still be involved in the Algonquin College photography community even after graduating.”

The photography exhibition is happening until April 9 and prints will be available to purchase in various sizes through the photography program website. All money raised will go to the CHEO Foundation.