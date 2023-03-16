Music Mondays

Music Monday feature are Algonquin alumni, from the heavy metal band Innuendo!

Local Ottawa band Innuendo makes rock-electrified music for its audience. The band Innuendo aspires to become well-known in the future and uses music as a vehicle to share their enthusiasm and message of optimism.

“We are a young group of men that are passionate about living each day to the fullest and have huge dreams for the future.”

-Innuendo

The spotlight song of the week is actually their newly released album, “Unsuffocate”.

Check them out on Spotify!