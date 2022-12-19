Hot chocolate and Christmas songs: AC Hub hosts festive Wind Down Friday

The AC Hub hosted a Wind Down Friday on Dec. 9 for students to have one last good time before the semester ended.

It included hot chocolate, marshmallows, whip cream and sprinkles. One Christmas by Whitney Houston, All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey and the most famous, Jingle Bell Rock, were played while students reviewed their notes for exams and completed assignments and projects for the fall term.

As the semester came to an end, it was also a time we reflect on the lessons we learned about ourselves, resolving personal and external conflicts we encountered and how we overcame them.

“I learned to make time for people while going to school and I think I did a good job during my fall semester this year.” said Emily Carters, a student in the applied arts and technology program.

For other students, planning their weeks ahead to complete their assignments, and remembering what it is that they like to do, has helped them to have a good semester.

“I like to learn and I did my work ahead of the due date so I think that made me have a more smooth semester,” said Anoore Zainab, an applied arts and technology student.