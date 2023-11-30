Explorer: Holiday events around town offer cheering lights, smells and merriment

Yu Song, Yuling Guo and Vivianne Pan, Computer programming students, enjoy browsing the Christmas market after taking in the exhibits at the Canadian Museum of History on Nov. 23.

The warm scent of cinnamon and mulled wine wafted through the grand hall in the Canadian Museum of History on Nov. 23 evoking memories of childhood festivities. Twinkling lights adorned every stand, weaving a magical glow that reflected in the eyes of eager attendees.

This was no ordinary night at the museum. A delightful hint of maple and cider fanned through the air, wrapping shoppers in its warm embrace.

The museum’s Christmas market hosted 80 vendors and lasted only four days, between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26.

Forty Algonquin College students descended into the museum on a field trip hosted by the AC Hub.

While hundreds of patrons attended the market, the Algonquin students toured the museum, prioritizing the exhibits over the market.

“I signed up because of the museum,” said Yu Song, a computer programming student. “The market is just extra.”

“The Canadian Hall of History was, wow, informative,” said Yuling Guo, a computer programming student. “I came for the museum exhibits, mostly.”

Emily Siletsky, a former Aboriginal studies student, also enjoyed the exhibits before attending the market.

“Today I learned about the origins of the canoes, and how they are built the same way a beaver swims,” said Siletsky. “Who knew?”

“I really enjoyed the ambiance of the Christmas market and baked treats. It brings one back to being a kid at Christmas,” said Siletsky.

For many Canadian kids, Christmas markets are reminiscent of childhood and the start of the holiday season. They can bring back memories of baking, holiday parties, concerts and good times with friends and family.

If you missed the event at the museum yet want to indulge in some Canadian holiday festivities, here are five other fun, holiday events to enjoy:

The Ottawa Christmas Market at Lansdowne

Experience the magic of Christmas at Lansdowne in Ottawa at the Ottawa Christmas Market.

Immerse yourself in a festive wonderland filled with artisanal crafts, delectable treats and holiday cheer. Browse through unique products, sip on hot cocoa and enjoy live entertainment including fun workshops for kids and adults. Don’t miss this enchanting holiday shopping experience.

Enjoy skating on the outdoor skating court open until 11 p.m. daily weather permitting.

Love a good selfie backdrop? Lansdowne is the place for you.

Christmas at Canada’s Parliament

A must-see for newcomers and Ottawans alike.

The iconic Parliament Hill transforms into a magical wonderland during the holiday season with Winter Lights Across Canada. Don’t miss the nightly sound and light show projected onto the Parliament Buildings creating an enchanting atmosphere. The nightly shows run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24.

Christmas Lights Across Canada Location

Just a short walk from Parliament Hill, stroll through Confederation Park and its surrounding areas. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Winter Lights Across Canada, a spectacular outdoor light festival.

Wind your way through Confederation Park and witness the breathtaking illuminated displays, including dazzling light sculptures, interactive installations and captivating projections.

This magical transformation is perfect for a winter evening adventure. It runs from Dec. 5 to Jan. 7.

ByWard Market Christmas Market

Located in the heart of Ottawa’s historic ByWard Market, Christmas in the Byward Market showcases local artisans selling handcrafted gifts and delicious treats.

Nearby, you can visit the National Gallery of Canada, which offers free admission on Thursdays.

Merivale Mall Christmas Markets

A bit closer to campus Merivale Mall hosts the Nepean Night Market every second Saturday. In December this turns holiday themed.

Featuring crafts, soaps, woodwork, pottery and baked goods one is sure to find that perfect gift or even some self-gift giving and pampering.