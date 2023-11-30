Women’s volleyball Wolves put up persuasive win against Georgian after tough lost

Middle Chloe Rodgers gets a tip over Grizzlies players. Rodgers finished the game with two kills and two digs. Photo credit: Justin Hancock-Lefebour

The Wolves women’s volleyball team bounced back with a 3-1 win against the Georgian Grizzlies on Nov. 25 after a disappointing loss the previous night against the Seneca Sting.

“Just because you lose one game doesn’t mean you can’t win the next,” said Wolves libero Emilie Menard, who played in all four sets of the game.

Menard was satisfied with the effort in the last set to get the win.

“The whole set we we’re trying to take a little bit of a lead, and it was difficult,” said Menard. “I think once we get a few kills, we kind of turn it on, our energy goes up, and we just score more.”

The Wolves had a kill percentage of 51.9 per cent throughout the game, beating their average of 25.8 percent, while the Grizzlies were held to 26.4 per cent. The Wolves are third in kill percentage and number one in total kills this season.

“It was a lot of back and forth. I thought we held our nerve pretty well,” said head coach Everton Senior, referring to the fourth set. “We got that little bit of separations that got us near the end. I think we’re a pretty good side out volleyball team when we need to be.”

Senior said he wanted to make sure the team was prepared after the Wolves lost to the Stings on the prior evening.

“You’ve got to be able to wipe the slate when you finish with disappointment,” said Senior. “Last night was very disappointing. I’m personally still feeling it a little bit. You’ve got to be able to let things go because today is a new day, a new challenge, and Georgian is a good squad. We wanted to make sure we perform against them.”

Senior said the team is scratching the surface of where it needs to be, but isn’t fully at that level of play needed.

“If we can peak by playoff time that would be great but I’d say we’re probably at about B- in our play right now,” said Senior.

The Wolves have a 5-5 record and are scheduled to play next on Dec. 2 away against the Canadore Panthers.