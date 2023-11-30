Wolves’ early-set struggles cost them, falling 3-2 against Seneca in women’s volleyball

"It's disappointing that we couldn't pull through in the end. But overall I think we did ok, not our best game," said the Wolves' Grace Pate. Photo credit: Andrew Sorokan

After coming off a convincing win in their previous game against Fleming, the Wolves women’s volleyball team failed to carry the momentum and lost in a close 3-2 match against the Seneca Sting on Nov. 24.

The game had one consistent theme for the Wolves, starting each set slowly. The Wolves had a 4-1 deficit in three of the five sets which proved to be enough to help Seneca sneak out a close win.

“I told the girls we are starting behind the eight ball on every match. It’s just not a good thing and we need to start better. I think we are better when we get out in front,” said Wolves head coach Everton Senior.

The game started back and forth. Seneca took the early 9-5 lead in the first set, but the Wolves bounced back quickly. Despite keeping the first set close and even taking a 15-14 lead at one point, Algonquin took the loss in the first set and came out a little flat to start in the second second set down 4-1.

But that quickly changed once the Wolves got going. They took a 7-6 lead and kept the momentum. The Wolves went on a 7-1 run to make the score 17-10 before continuing on to a 25-16 win in the second set.

The Wolves were led in kills by their left side Maddy Nadeau who put up 19 kills. Nadeau’s coach and teammates had high praise for her.

“(Nadeau) is insane with her kills. She can find any spot on the floor,” said Grace Pate, who plays right side for the Wolves

“She’s kind of our go-to player, and we expect her to score for us. She played well offensively. She actually had a pretty strong game,” said Senior.

But the team can’t only rely on one player.

“I thought (Pate) had a really strong game, but we need everyone kind of going. It can’t be one or two,” said Senior.

The third set was back and forth. Seneca got an early 4-1 lead just like in the second set, but the Wolves came back, winning it 25-22, making the match at 2-1 for the Wolves.

The fourth and fifth sets were similar; both were very close and Seneca ended up edging out a 25-23 win in the fourth and 15-13 in the fifth.

Going into the final set Seneca head coach Saba Seda had a strong message for his team.

“We are facing a really good Algonquin group so have fun, smile. Win or lose, honestly, I said both teams deserve to win, really one of them can win. We came five and a half hours so why don’t we take a win tonight,” said Seda.